Ireland's youngest pro boxer Power to fight for a third time in Hungary on Saturday night

James Power is flanked by fellow pro Israel Duffus (L) and trainer Declan Geraghty Sr (R) after his second pro fight in Tijuana, Mexico.

CORK LIGHTWEIGHT JAMES Power will fight for a third time in the punch-for-pay ranks when he takes on a local opponent at the Sporthall in the city of Eger on Saturday night.

The 17-year-old Dripsey native, Ireland’s youngest professional boxer, has already twice fought in Tijuana, Mexico, where he picked up consecutive stoppage victories last year.

A Leaving Cert student at Coachford College in Cork, Power will only be eligible to take out a Boxing Union of Ireland (BUI) fighter’s licence when he turns 18 in April. He’s expected to make his home-soil debut after he sits his exams in June.

“Going for 3-0 and got a day off school as well,” Power told The42 before boarding his flight to Budapest on Friday afternoon. “Win, win!”

Power is currently advised by Assassin Boxing, but remains too young to formalise his managerial deal with the UK- and Irish-based outfit.

Dublin’s Declan Geraghty [17-3, 4KOs], whose father Declan Sr trains Power, will also fight on the Profibox Promotion bill.

When he made his debut last Autumn, Power replaced California-based Monaghan sensation Aaron McKenna as Ireland’s youngest prizefighter.

