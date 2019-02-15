This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Friday 15 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland's youngest pro boxer Power to fight for a third time in Hungary on Saturday night

The Cork teenager will aim to go 3-0 after taking a day off school to fly to Hungary for a tear-up.

By Gavan Casey Friday 15 Feb 2019, 9:30 PM
51 minutes ago 1,305 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4496530
James Power is flanked by fellow pro Israel Duffus (L) and trainer Declan Geraghty Sr (R) after his second pro fight in Tijuana, Mexico.
Image: James Power (Power131_ on Instagram)
James Power is flanked by fellow pro Israel Duffus (L) and trainer Declan Geraghty Sr (R) after his second pro fight in Tijuana, Mexico.
James Power is flanked by fellow pro Israel Duffus (L) and trainer Declan Geraghty Sr (R) after his second pro fight in Tijuana, Mexico.
Image: James Power (Power131_ on Instagram)

CORK LIGHTWEIGHT JAMES Power will fight for a third time in the punch-for-pay ranks when he takes on a local opponent at the Sporthall in the city of Eger on Saturday night.

The 17-year-old Dripsey native, Ireland’s youngest professional boxer, has already twice fought in Tijuana, Mexico, where he picked up consecutive stoppage victories last year.

A Leaving Cert student at Coachford College in Cork, Power will only be eligible to take out a Boxing Union of Ireland (BUI) fighter’s licence when he turns 18 in April. He’s expected to make his home-soil debut after he sits his exams in June.

“Going for 3-0 and got a day off school as well,” Power told The42 before boarding his flight to Budapest on Friday afternoon. “Win, win!”

Power is currently advised by Assassin Boxing, but remains too young to formalise his managerial deal with the UK- and Irish-based outfit.

Dublin’s Declan Geraghty [17-3, 4KOs], whose father Declan Sr trains Power, will also fight on the Profibox Promotion bill.

When he made his debut last Autumn, Power replaced California-based Monaghan sensation Aaron McKenna as Ireland’s youngest prizefighter.

Murray Kinsella, Andy Dunne and Gavan Casey break down Ireland’s dogged win against Scotland in Murrayfield, and look at the room for improvement, in the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

Eric Donovan to headline in title fight on bumper night of Irish boxing live on TG4

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Sexton 'ready to go' for Ireland, with Henshaw expected back in training next week
    Sexton 'ready to go' for Ireland, with Henshaw expected back in training next week
    Conor Murray needs to offload Ireland's kicking responsibility to focus on returning to form
    Scotland lose centre Huw Jones for the rest of the Six Nations
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Former Limerick hurling captain makes move into county football coaching
    Former Limerick hurling captain makes move into county football coaching
    United without Martial and Lingard for big clashes as duo out for up to three weeks
    'I highly doubt he'll remember playing against me': Newport star Amond ready for reunion with City's Otamendi
    HURLING
    Captains return as Cork and Clare name sides for Páirc Uí Rinn league showdown
    Captains return as Cork and Clare name sides for Páirc Uí Rinn league showdown
    Warning over modified helmets after hurler sustains 'horrific' hand injury
    Limerick's Gillane strikes 1-12 as Mary I defeat NUIG to set up Fitzgibbon Cup final against UCC
    ENGLAND
    Wales won't be fazed by Eddie Jones' mind games, insists Neil Jenkins
    Wales won't be fazed by Eddie Jones' mind games, insists Neil Jenkins
    Former Man United starlet Morrison joins Swedish club in bid to relaunch career
    West Indies' Shannon Gabriel apologises to Joe Root and reveals what was said between players

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie