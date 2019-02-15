This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Former Limerick hurling captain makes move into county football coaching

2013 Munster final man-of-the-match James Ryan has been ratified as Limerick’s new minor football coach.

By Emma Duffy Friday 15 Feb 2019, 8:38 PM
James Ryan lining out in 2017.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

FORMER LIMERICK CAPTAIN and 2013 Munster final man-of-the-match James Ryan has made the move into coaching, switching codes in doing so.

Limerick GAA have confirmed that Ryan, who retired from inter-county hurling in November 2017, has been appointed as a coach to the county’s minor football team.

The Garryspillane man captained the Treaty in 2017 for John Kiely’s first year in charge, but hung up his hurl at the end of that season — which saw them bow out of the All-Ireland championship that July.

He made his senior debut in 2008, and is probably best remembered for his glittering performance as Limerick beat Cork in the 2013 Munster decider, ending a 17-year wait for the crown.

Ryan played inter-county football from 2007 to 2010 but then set his focus on the small ball code. He continued to line out with his club though.

Limerick GAA have also announced another football appointment ratified for 2019 this evening with former county football star Stephen Kelly unveiled as part of the U20 management.

The Newcastle West club man will act as a selector, following on from an inter-county football career he began in 2002.

Murray Kinsella, Andy Dunne and Gavan Casey break down Ireland’s dogged win against Scotland in Murrayfield, and look at the room for improvement, in the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Emma Duffy
