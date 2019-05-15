This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Thursday 16 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Leinster star Ryan caps off impressive season with two Player of the Year awards

Meanwhile, Connacht star Jack Carty was also honoured with an award at a special ceremony.

By Sinead Farrell Wednesday 15 May 2019, 11:36 PM
13 hours ago 6,117 Views 13 Comments
https://the42.ie/4636594
The Leinster man is the 2019 Players' Player of the Year.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
The Leinster man is the 2019 Players' Player of the Year.
The Leinster man is the 2019 Players' Player of the Year.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

LEINSTER STAR JAMES Ryan has been voted the Zurich Players’ Player of the Year 2019.

The 22-year-old edged out competition from his fellow nominees Tadhg Beirne, Jack Carty and Peter O’Mahony to pick up the prestigious gong at the Zurich Irish Rugby Players Awards ceremony on Wednesday evening.

He was also named the Nevin Spence Young Player of the Year ahead of Jordan Larmour and last year’s winner Jacob Stockdale.

Already an influential figure in the Ireland team, Ryan has collected 17 caps for his country since making his debut against the USA in 2017. 

Ryan is also a key performer for the his province and is regarded as one of the best second rows in the world.

“It’s always nice to win awards, but tonight has been particularly special in that I am being recognised by my teammates and opponents,” said a delighted Ryan after receiving the award.

“I have many great memories of the season but there have also been plenty of learnings that I will take with me into the future. A special word of thanks to my family who continue to guide me through what has been a fairly hectic rugby career to date!”

The Leinster man was also nominated for the Virgin Media Sport Supporters’ Player of the Year, but Connacht star Carty landed this award following an exceptional season in which he earned his first senior cap for Ireland.

Shane Gubbins presents the award to Jack Carty Jack Carty receiving the Virgin Media Sport Supporters' Player of the Year award. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

His impressive kicking form also resulted in him becoming Connacht’s record points scorer.

Ciara Griffin was voted the 2019 BNY Mellon Women’s XVs Player of the Year by members of the Ireland squad.

Meanwhile, Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe claimed the iZest Marketing Women’s 7s Player of the Year for the third time, with Terry Kennedy taking home the AIB Corporate Banking Men’s 7s Player of the Year title. 

Former Ireland full-back Conor O’Shea was also inducted into the BNY Mellon Hall of Fame, while Jacob Stockdale won the award for Volkswagen Try of the Year for his effort against the All Blacks.

Joe Duffy presents Conor O'Shea with his award Conor O'Shea has been inducted into the BNY Mellon Hall of Fame. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Ireland’s famous victory over New Zealand last November was voted the Druids Glen Hotel & Golf Resort Rugby Moment of the Year by members of the public.

Meanwhile, Darren Cave — who will be retiring at the end of the season– was awarded the Vodafone Medal for Excellence.

And former Ireland and Leinster star Shane Byrne was honoured with the Zurich Contribution to Irish Society Award.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie