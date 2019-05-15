Leinster star Ryan caps off impressive season with two Player of the Year awards

The Leinster man is the 2019 Players' Player of the Year.

LEINSTER STAR JAMES Ryan has been voted the Zurich Players’ Player of the Year 2019.

The 22-year-old edged out competition from his fellow nominees Tadhg Beirne, Jack Carty and Peter O’Mahony to pick up the prestigious gong at the Zurich Irish Rugby Players Awards ceremony on Wednesday evening.

He was also named the Nevin Spence Young Player of the Year ahead of Jordan Larmour and last year’s winner Jacob Stockdale.

Already an influential figure in the Ireland team, Ryan has collected 17 caps for his country since making his debut against the USA in 2017.

Ryan is also a key performer for the his province and is regarded as one of the best second rows in the world.

“It’s always nice to win awards, but tonight has been particularly special in that I am being recognised by my teammates and opponents,” said a delighted Ryan after receiving the award.

“I have many great memories of the season but there have also been plenty of learnings that I will take with me into the future. A special word of thanks to my family who continue to guide me through what has been a fairly hectic rugby career to date!”

The Leinster man was also nominated for the Virgin Media Sport Supporters’ Player of the Year, but Connacht star Carty landed this award following an exceptional season in which he earned his first senior cap for Ireland.

Jack Carty receiving the Virgin Media Sport Supporters' Player of the Year award. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

His impressive kicking form also resulted in him becoming Connacht’s record points scorer.

Ciara Griffin was voted the 2019 BNY Mellon Women’s XVs Player of the Year by members of the Ireland squad.

Meanwhile, Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe claimed the iZest Marketing Women’s 7s Player of the Year for the third time, with Terry Kennedy taking home the AIB Corporate Banking Men’s 7s Player of the Year title.

Former Ireland full-back Conor O’Shea was also inducted into the BNY Mellon Hall of Fame, while Jacob Stockdale won the award for Volkswagen Try of the Year for his effort against the All Blacks.

Conor O'Shea has been inducted into the BNY Mellon Hall of Fame. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Ireland’s famous victory over New Zealand last November was voted the Druids Glen Hotel & Golf Resort Rugby Moment of the Year by members of the public.

Meanwhile, Darren Cave — who will be retiring at the end of the season– was awarded the Vodafone Medal for Excellence.

And former Ireland and Leinster star Shane Byrne was honoured with the Zurich Contribution to Irish Society Award.

