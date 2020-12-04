BE PART OF THE TEAM

Tennyson marches on in pursuit of world title with 1st-round demolition

The Belfast man moved to 28-3, 23KOs as he destroyed Irish-Canadian Josh O’Reilly inside the first three minutes.

By Gavan Casey Friday 4 Dec 2020, 10:17 PM
25 minutes ago 598 Views 0 Comments
James Tennyson celebrates (file pic).
IRELAND’S JAMES TENNYSON made light work of Irish-Canadian Josh O’Reilly, stopping his previously unbeaten opponent inside a single round of tonight’s world-title eliminator.

Belfast lightweight ‘Tenny’ made it six wins on the spin since moving up to 135 pounds following defeat in his sole world-title shot to date, a stoppage at the hands of then-IBF super-featherweight champion Tevin Farmer in October 2018 which the Tennyson largely attributed to the weight cut.

The 26-year-old improved to 28-3, 24KOS as he bludgeoned former Co. Cavan resident O’Reilly (previously 16-0, 6KOs), dropping him twice in the opening minutes until referee Marcus McDonnell had no option but to intervene.

O’Reilly, who holds a North American belt, appeared almost apologetic in the aftermath as the fighters embraced.

Tennyson, widely regarded as one of the hardest-hitting lightweights on the planet, is not guaranteed a world-title shot on the back of his victory as it wasn’t a ‘final eliminator’.

The Eddie Hearn-promoted fighter might require another win before earning a second opportunity at the top table in 2021, but enters the title picture at lightweight in destructive form.

Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

