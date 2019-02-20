This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'A goalless draw is the best draw you can get'

Jamie Carragher was positive about Liverpool’s chances of progression following the first-leg encounter with Bayern Munich.

By The42 Team Wednesday 20 Feb 2019, 12:33 PM
Television pundits Dietmar Hamann (left) and Jamie Carragher (right) pictured prior to last night's match.
Image: Nick Potts
Television pundits Dietmar Hamann (left) and Jamie Carragher (right) pictured prior to last night's match.
Television pundits Dietmar Hamann (left) and Jamie Carragher (right) pictured prior to last night's match.
Image: Nick Potts

LIVERPOOL’S 0-0 DRAW against Bayern Munich was a decent result and Jurgen Klopp’s side will be confident of scoring in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie, according to Reds legend Jamie Carragher.

Bayern put in a cautious performance in a game of few chances at Anfield on Tuesday night, with Liverpool having the only two shots on target of the game. 

A score draw or a win in the second leg at Allianz Arena would now send the Reds through to the quarter-finals. 

Speaking to Norwegian broadcasters Viasport Fotball after the game, Carragher said: “Maybe Bayern Munich will think tonight’s game is a good result, and yes – Liverpool’s away record has not been good this season and the end of last season so that will have to change to go through.

“But a goalless draw is the best draw you can get and without getting the away goal, that will be at the back of Bayern’s mind.

“I think Liverpool will be confident they can score in Bayern Munich because I feel tonight [Mats] Hummels was outstanding at the back but he defended very deep. At home, Bayern have to win the game and you may expect their defenders will be closer to the halfway line so there will be more space for [Mohamed] Salah, [Sadio] Mane and [Roberto] Firmino. 

So I don’t think it’s a bad result tonight for Liverpool. Yes you want to win the game and I think with the away record you have to do more and get more goals, but without Virgil van Dijk to keep a clean sheet, stop [Robert] Lewandowski from scoring, it’s not a bad result.”

Van Dijk missed Tuesday’s encounter through suspension, leaving Fabinho to fill in at centre-back and handle Bayern’s star striker Lewandowski in the absence of the injured Dejan Lovren and Joe Gomez. 

The Poland international was restricted to few chances, and Carragher believes Liverpool did well to hold out the result. 

“Liverpool weren’t at their best tonight. And I think with 15-20 minutes to go, yes you want to win the game, but you also have to think don’t lose the game. 

“Bayern Munich put in a performance tonight like a really experienced, top-class Champions League team — and that’s what they are.

“And the most important for Liverpool then, when you see the Munich performance, make sure you don’t lose.”

