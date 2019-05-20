'It's very disappointing' - Six-time All-Ireland club winners set to be without Armagh star

ARMAGH STAR FORWARD Jamie Clarke is not playing for Crossmaglen this season, according to club team-mate Aaron Kernan.

Clarke returned to the inter-county team earlier this year after spending the majority of 2018 in New York and hit two points from play in his side’s extra-time win over Down at the weekend.

Crossmaglen are one of the most successful club teams of all time, but the six-time All-Ireland club winners will have to plan without Clark’s services in their campaign this season.

“It’s unfortunate,” the former Armagh defender told Off The Ball when confirming the loss of Clarke.

Jamie has just said he’s not committed to playing for Crossmaglen. It’s obviously very disappointing to hear from our club’s perspective.

“From a county [perspective] he’s committed to stay around. I haven’t spoken with him so I don’t know what his plans are but I just know he doesn’t see himself being part of our group.

We’ve moved on, we’ll progress with what we have in the club.”

Crossmaglen reached the Ulster semi-final last year where they lost out to Donegal side Gaoth Dobhair.

They previously ended a three-year wait for an Armagh SFC title with a victory over Ballymacnab in the county decider which delivered their 44th senior championship crown in all.

