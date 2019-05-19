This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Sunday 19 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Armagh claim first Ulster victory in five years with extra-time win over Down in goal-fest

Rian O’Neill posted eight points for the winners, while Andrew Murnin hit a vital 1-1 off the bench.

By Declan Bogue Sunday 19 May 2019, 8:22 PM
1 hour ago 3,666 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4642820
Gerard Collins chases after Jamie Clarke.
Image: Philip Magowan/INPHO
Gerard Collins chases after Jamie Clarke.
Gerard Collins chases after Jamie Clarke.
Image: Philip Magowan/INPHO

Armagh 2-17

Down 3-13

Declan Bogue reports from Pairc Elser

FIVE GOALS IN total, a first Ulster championship win for Kieran McGeeney as Armagh manager, extra-time and a red card controversy. As much as people love dressing up Gaelic football as having enormous issues, days like these show that there is plenty to appreciate too.

A game that had more twists and plot turns than a Hitchcockian thriller ended with Armagh leaving just enough venom at the end to inflict the deadly sting. Andrew Murnin hadn’t played a single minute of football for his county this season so far, but he was brought on for the second half of extra time here.

His first touch was a brilliant fetch, swivel and point. His second was incredible. Rian O’Neill floated a ball in and while it caught out Murnin’s marker Conor Poland entirely, Murnin still gambled by attempting a flick rather than catching the ball.

As it turned out, his trick fooled Down substitute goalkeeper Mark Hynes and it nestled in the top corner of the net.

Down still had something in them and when Paul Devlin’s delivery sailed all the way through a thicket of Armagh men on the line to hit the net, it left the minimum of scores between them.

However, their brave efforts just came up short. Pat Havern threw himself at a loose ball from the final kickout and many a day you would see a forward surrounded by a phalanx of defenders given as a free in. Referee Anthony Nolan said otherwise.

Armagh’s game. They now face Cavan in the Ulster semi-final on 2 June. 

Scorers for Armagh: R O’Neill 0-8, (4f), A Murnin 1-1, M Shields 1-0, S Campbell, R Kennedy, J Clarke 0-2 each, A Nugent 0-1.

Scorers for Down: P Devlin 1-2 (2f), D O’Hare 1-2 (2f), P Havern 1-1, J Johnston 0-2, (1f), J Guinness 0-2, B O’Hagan, C Poland, C Francis 0-1 each. 

Armagh

1. Blaine Hughes (Carrickcruppin)

2. Patrick Burns (Forkhill)
3. Aaron McKay (Dromintee)
4. Paul Hughes (Crossmaglen)

5. Ryan Kennedy (Ballymacnab)
6. Brendan Donaghy (Clonmore)
7. Aidan Forker (Maghery)

8. Charlie Vernon (Armagh Harps)
9. Jarlath Óg Burns (Silverbridge)

10. Aidan Nugent (Cullyhanna)
11. Ethan Rafferty (Grange)
12. Jemar Hall (Forkhill)

13. Rory Grugan (Ballymacnab)
14. Rian O’Neill (Crossmaglen)
15. Jamie Clarke (Crossmaglen)

Subs:

J Morgan for P Burns (7)
M Shields for Vernon (31)
J McElroy for Hughes (43)
S Campbell for Rafferty (46)
S Sheridan for Kennedy (65)
G McCabe for Hall (Black card, 67)

Extra time:

Vernon on for Forker (FT)
B Crealey for Sheridan (77)
A Murnin for McCabe (HT of ET)
Rafferty for Grugan (87) 

Down

1. Rory Burns (Castlewellan)

2. Darren O’Hagan (Clonduff)
3. Ruairi Wells (Bryansford)
4. Gerard Collins (Downpatrick)

5. Ryan McAleenan (Warrenpoint)
6. Kevin McKernan (Burren)
7. Daniel Guinness (Carryduff)

8. Caolan Mooney (Rostrevor)
9. Conor Poland (Longstone)

10. Conor Francis (Bredagh)
11. Jerome Johnston (Kilcoo)
12. Conor Maginn (Bryansford)

13. Pat Havern (Saval)
14. Donal O’Hare (Burren)
15. Connaire Harrison (Glasdrumman)

Subs:

J Guinness for Wells (26)
B O’Hagan for Maginn (47)
P Devlin for Johnston (60)
C Quinn for Havern (60)
O McCabe for Poland (67)

Extra time:

R Mallon (on to make it 15-a-side)
Poland for J Guinness (84)
Havern for Mallon (86)
Johnston for O’Hare (89)

Referee: Anthony Nolan (Wicklow)

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Declan Bogue
@DeclanBogue
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie