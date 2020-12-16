Former League of Ireland pair's goals end Rangers' 26-match unbeaten run

Jamie McGrath (centre) celebrates after scoring his second goal in St Mirren's win against Rangers.

RANGERS SUFFERED A defeat for the first time in 27 games this evening as they were dumped out of the Scottish League Cup at the quarter-final stage at the hands of a St Mirren side managed by former Republic of Ireland international Jim Goodwin.

There was a considerable Irish influence on the pitch too, with St Mirren’s goals in the 3-2 home win coming courtesy of Jamie McGrath and Conor McCarthy, who joined the club last January from Dundalk and Cork City respectively.

Rangers, who are 13 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership, went ahead through Connor Goldson with just seven minutes played.

However, McGrath levelled the contest from the penalty spot in the 40th minute after compatriot Dylan Connolly, an ex-Dundalk team-mate, was fouled in the box.

Connolly had a major role in the second goal too when his cross found Jonathan Obika, who teed up McGrath to put the hosts in front with a neat 53rd-minute finish. The man from Meath has now scored five times in his last four outings.

Steven Davis fired in an equaliser for Rangers on 88 minutes, but there was still time for more drama. When Richard Tait’s header from a stoppage-time McGrath free-kick was parried by Allan McGregor, McCarthy reacted quickest to score the goal that ends a run of 26 games without a loss for Steven Gerrard’s side.

St. Mirren knock out Rangers! 🚨



What an incredible game! Jim Goodwin's side are in the Betfred Cup Semi-Finals 😱 pic.twitter.com/BFJZ12MdvR — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) December 16, 2020

St Mirren, who sit in 10th place in the Scottish top flight, are now unbeaten in eight games in all competitions under Jim Goodwin. Cavan’s Jake Doyle-Hayes and Galway native Joe Shaughnessy were also in the Buddies’ team for tonight’s victory.

They join Hibernian, Livingston and St Johnstone in the semi-finals.