JAMIE OSBORNE WAs the subject of praise from Naas clubmate James Tracy following his selection at full-back for tomorrow’s clash against Fiji.

“The schools have obviously dominated in recent years in terms of numbers that get picked up, but with the likes of Jamie it just gives you hope and shows that there is a pathway there for a kid from Naas or for a kid in a club down the country,” Tracy said.

“It shows that it’s not just players who go to these perceived rugby schools which are like mini academies. It can be done; you just have to put the extra work in and play really well for your club. It’s possible then to be fast tracked into playing for Ireland and having an illustrious career.

“So, it’s an amazing story that Jamie has had.”

Tracy added: “Now that I’m on the other side of it and doing this kind of media work, something which used to piss me off was when people would big people up because they were the hot new thing. But then also how quickly they would forget the previous hot new thing and move on.”

“Like, he’s not around that long and in people’s minds he’s already seen as a stalwart. Now, there’s nothing wrong with that and it is an amazing thing, but I still think he should be appreciated for how good he has been in such a short amount of time. I think it’s exceptional,” Tracy said.

