Advertisement
More Stories
Richmond Park (file photo). James Lawlor/INPHO
FreeAs it happened

LIVE: St Pat's v Shelbourne, Galway Utd v Shamrock Rovers - LOI Premier Division

The league leaders entertain the champions in the big game of the night.
7.31pm, 4 Apr 2025

League Of Ireland Premier Division 

  • St Patrick’s Athletic v Shelbourne, 7.45pm.
  • Galway United v Shamrock Rovers, 7.45pm.
  • Drogheda United v Waterford, 7.45pm.
  • Derry City v Cork City, 7.45pm.
  • Bohemians v Sligo Rovers, 7.45pm.

**********

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie