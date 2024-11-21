'It’s special to be part of that pathway' - Osborne impressing for Ireland

IT’S NOT LONG ago that Jamie Osborne and his younger brother Andrew would make the trip from Naas to Dublin to support Ireland in big games at the Aviva Stadium.

Their father, Joe, used to bring his sons up the road to watch their heroes in the flesh.

Jamie’s favourite was Brian O’Driscoll and he felt an affinity with Rob Kearney because he was a left-footer too.

These days, Osborne is out on the pitch himself, with the latest generation of young fans hoping to emulate him. And his family, including Leinster academy wing Andrew, are loving every minute of it.

Osborne got his Test debut for Ireland in July, with Andy Farrell backing him to start at fullback against the Springboks in South Africa. The Naas man was forced off injured in the first Test but was outstanding in the number 15 shirt in the second Test win.

Over the last two weekends, Osborne has impressed off the bench in midfield for Ireland, having made a brilliant start to the season with Leinster, and he’s now set to return to the Irish starting XV at fullback against Fiji on Saturday.

“It’d be amazing,” said Osborne on Tuesday when asked what a start would mean to him and his family.

“They love going to all the games, they’ll be excited.”

Andrew has already made four senior appearances for Leinster and there are three more Osborne brothers behind him. Jack, Adam and Will all play rugby.

“They’re playing minis and youths in Naas,” said Jamie, who turned 23 last week.

“They love going to the games. I’m not sure yet if they’re going to be professionals but they love going to it, love the whole experience and probably love the fact myself and Andrew are playing week-in, week-out for Leinster.”

Jamie and Andrew Osborne. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

There’s also major pride in Naas RFC and throughout the Leinster Youths system that helped Osborne to get where he is.

“I get a lot of texts every time I’m involved in any sort of game and I can definitely feel how proud everyone is and it definitely makes me happy to make them proud.

“There are less players that come up through that pathway so it’s definitely special to be part of it and hopefully it might give other younger players who want to become professionals, it kind of gives them confidence and look up to us.”

Farrell is clearly a big fan of what Osborne can do on the pitch whether in midfield or at fullback. He has also played on the wing in the past, so adaptability is among his strengths.

The 6ft 4ins Leinster man has been “immense” off the bench for Ireland over the last two weekends against New Zealand and Argentina, according to Farrell, but now he’s set to move to fullback against the Fijians.

“It can be difficult at times knowing all the roles off launch moves, but I’ve been doing it in camp for a while now and I’m kind of used to it,” said Osborne of the challenge of being prepared for different positions.

“When you’re number 23 on the bench you’ve to know everything basically, you’ve to cover everything, so I’m kind of getting used to it.

“It’s making sure during the week that if you’re a fullback, you’re getting reps with high balls, your kicking game. Centre is probably a bit more confrontational, a bit more physical. You’re carrying and distributing a bit more.

Osborne carries against Argentina. Billy Stickland / INPHO Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO

“It’s just getting the balance right in training. Maybe some extras pre- and post-training, making sure you have everything ticked off and you’re ready to go.”

Osborne feels he’s ready for more Test starts, especially after those experiences in South Africa. He also played lots of big games for Leinster last season, including the Champions Cup final, so he has amassed plenty of experience despite his youth.

But he knows the best is yet to come from him and he’s keen to make a big impact this weekend against the visiting Fijians.

“I think they’re a very good side, they’ve a couple of game-breakers on their team,” said Obsorne.

“They’re hugely physical and they also have the offloading ability and the pace to break teams so we have to be connected in defence and we have to be all over our work because lads like [Waisea] Nayacalevu, they create something out of nowhere. It’s just on us to be connected and really go after them.”

The Fijians could describe the threat Osborne brings in much the same way.