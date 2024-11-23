'He’s taken it to another level' - Osborne putting pressure on Ireland's established starters

IT’S JANUARY 2023 and Leinster are warming up at Kingsholm Stadium ahead of a Champions Cup meeting with Gloucester.

There’s a tall, gangly presence amid the mass of Leinster bodies out on the pitch. A quick check confirms it’s Sam Prendergast, a highly-rated out-half who had played a handful of games with the Ireland U20s the previous summer but is yet to be capped by Leinster. That the 19-year-old is with the squad in Gloucester is interesting, so we make a note of it and watch him closely during the pre-game routines.

As it happened a different young player proved the big story of the day. In a 49-14 win for Leo Cullen’s men 21-year-old Jamie Osborne announced himself on the European stage, tearing it up as Ireland coaches Mike Catt and Simon Easterby watch on from the stands. His well-taken try is only part of the story, with Osborne’s footwork and clever running lines causing the hosts problems throughout.

That day came to mind this week as we wrote, podcasted and wrote some more about Prendergast ahead of his first Test start against Fiji. Yet all the while Osborne is right there preparing for his own milestone, a first start for Ireland on home soil.

There’s been a lot of talk about ‘hype’ this month but as Prendergast has been placed under the spotlight Osborne has more or less slipped through a side door. The versatile Leinster back is quietly asserting himself as one of Irish rugby’s most promising talents.

It’s easy to forget Osborne is still only 23, still only learning the ropes at this level.

Ireland’s summer tour to South Africa was seismic for Osborne. His first minutes as an international player came at fullback away to the Springboks. He played 50 minutes and scored a well-taken try before injury forced him off. A week later he went the full 80 in Durban and was outstanding as Ireland won a Test on South African soil for only the second time. Just like that, concerns around Ireland’s depth at fullback behind Hugo Keenan were largely eased.

He was a shoo-in for these November Tests and made an impact off the bench against both New Zealand and Argentina. He had to join the first XV for at least one game this month.

Billy Stickland / INPHO Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO

Fullback is his starting position today but Osborne’s future looks wide open.

In five Leinster starts this season Osborne has played at fullback twice and at inside centre three times. Last season he started 16 games for the province, lining out nine times at 12, six times at outside centre and once on the wing. Andy Farrell liked what he saw and valued that versatility. Handing Osborne his first two caps at fullback was a major vote of confidence given he hadn’t started a single game there all season.

Understandably Farrell has been non-committal when asked about where Osborne’s long-term future might lie.

“I’ll hold judgement because he’s good at all the positions we know he can play,” Farrell told the media this week.

He’s just a good rugby player who’s getting better. He’s getting better because he’s trusting himself more at this type of level.

“You’ve seen how he attacked the second Test compared to the first Test in South Africa and how he’s attacked these two games coming off the bench has been great and not just that, he picks things up very quickly and he shows that, certainly within training and we’re seeing that now, transferring into the international field which is difficult.

“He’s maturing as far as his body is concerned. I mean he’s a force isn’t he? He’s hard to stop, he’s some frame on him and he’s going to keep getting better with the more exposure that we give him.”

Some of Osborne’s earlier coaches felt fullback was his more natural fit. Circumstances may push him in another direction.

At 28, Keenan is going nowhere for a while but the battle at centre is more interesting, where Garry Ringrose (29), Robbie Henshaw (31), Bundee Aki (34) and Stuart McCloskey (32) have been Farrell’s preferred options. A year or two down the line, when the 6’4″ Osborne has further honed his skillset and physicality, he could well be the ideal mold for a Test level 12.

In terms of the here and now, Osborne deserves his place in the starting team against Fiji and another run at fullback can raise the competition on Keenan – who has proven himself as one of Ireland’s most consistent performers.

Ireland captain Caelan Doris has watched Osborne’s development up close with both Leinster and Ireland.

“A lot of the young guys coming in seem very calm and assured on the pitch, backing their skillsets and playing what’s in front of them,” says Doris.

“Jamie has had some unbelievable performances, South Africa obviously was very good but with Leinster for the last number of years I think he’s been top class.

This season in particular he’s taken it to another level. His backfield coverage, his counter-attack threat, his left boot is obviously ridiculous. I’m looking forward to seeing him.”

Osborne’s path is another important part of the story. Rather than learning his trade at one of the big Dublin schools, Osborne came through at Naas CBS before entering the Leinster Youths system. It’s a road less travelled and Osborne understands his rise can serve as inspiration for young players who might be playing away in schools and clubs who don’t have a long line of Ireland internationals to their name.

There’s huge pride back in Kildare and they’ve enjoyed watching Osborne climb the ladder to this stage.

Today he ticks another box by starting a home Test for his country for the first time. It might not be long before he’s a regular presence in Ireland’s starting 15.