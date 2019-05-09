This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Vertonghen gives Tottenham injury scare ahead of Champions League final

The Belgian defender completed a stunning Champions League outing in Amsterdam, but left through the back door after picking up an untimely knock.

By The42 Team Thursday 9 May 2019, 5:42 PM
1 hour ago 2,554 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4627414
Jan Vertonghen wearing a protective face mask in Amsterdam last night.
Jan Vertonghen wearing a protective face mask in Amsterdam last night.
Jan Vertonghen wearing a protective face mask in Amsterdam last night.

JAN VERTONGHEN HAS handed Tottenham an injury scare heading towards a Champions League final date with Liverpool.

The Belgian defender was among the heroes for Spurs as they delivered a European miracle against Ajax last night, recovering from a 3-0 aggregate deficit at half-time to progress on away goals thanks to a Lucas Moura hat-trick. 

Having been forced from the first leg with a head injury, Vertonghen was able to play a full part in proceedings against his former club last night. 

The 32-year-old was, however, absent from the post-match celebrations.

The Spurs players and coaching staff returned to the field after the game to acknowledge their supporters and revel in the most memorable of continental successes, with little attention  paid to Vertonghen’s no-show at the time.

He was, though, caught on camera by HLN departing the Johan Cruyff Arena via the back door as the cause of his absence became clear.

It is mandatory for players to pass through the mixed zone after Champions League games, but Vertonghen was kept out of sight.

That is because he was hobbling around on crutches and sporting a protective boot on his right foot.

The extent of the injury is not yet known, but the outlook does not look good.

Spurs are due to face Liverpool in a European showpiece at Wanda Metropolitano on 1 June.

That gives Vertonghen a little over three weeks to recover from his injury.

Tottenham are said to be waiting on the results of a scan before making a full assessment.

Gavan Casey, Murray Kinsella and Bernard Jackman tee up Saturday’s Champions Cup final and look at the backroom problems in Munster.:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

