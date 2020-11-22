BE PART OF THE TEAM

Januzaj pulls the strings as Real Sociedad extend their La Liga lead

The former Manchester United winger created the winning goal for Alexander Isak today against Cadiz.

By AFP Sunday 22 Nov 2020, 8:52 PM
Real Sociedad's Adnan Januzaj (file pic).
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

REAL SOCIEDAD MOVED three points clear at the top of La Liga after Alexander Isak’s goal proved the difference in a 1-0 win over Cadiz.

Isak headed in Adnan Januzaj’s cross shortly after the hour mark at the Ramon Carranza to secure a sixth consecutive league victory for La Real.

An excellent start to the season shows no sign of abating, with Imanol Alguacil’s side now three points clear of second-placed Atletico Madrid, albeit having played two games more.

They have scored an impressive 21 goals from their opening 10 matches, the highest tally in the league, and conceded only four.

After travelling to AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League on Thursday, Real Sociedad play at home to Villarreal, who sit third and are the league’s other surprise high-fliers.

Defeat means Cadiz sit sixth, just above Sevilla after a strong start for the newly-promoted side.

Getafe, who had Irish youngster Ryan Nolan among their substitutes, were earlier held to a goalless draw by Eibar. 

© – AFP, 2020

