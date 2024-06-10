'It might be tweaked for next year' - GAA President on possible championship change for 2025

GAA PRESIDENT JARLATH Burns has suggested there could be changes to the championship calendar in 2025.

The Armagh native previously said that a return to September All-Ireland finals was possible.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland after today’s Tailteann Cup quarter-final draw, Burns said the GAA are starting consultations with provincial councils tonight and they may look to bring changes in for 2025.

“Tonight in Limerick we begin the consultation process again with our provinces. We’re going to do one in each province over the next two weeks.

“We’re going to meet all of our counties, we’re going to listen to what they say and who knows, it might be tweaked for next year.

“This season was a compromise to the fact that our club players felt so strongly about the way the season had been structures, that they actually set up an association called the Club Players Association to address that.

“It was really to answer those concerns they had, to give certainty to club players that they would know the (club) championship was on a particular date, that date is not going to be moved regardless of how your own county does.

“Once the All-Ireland final is over, if you are a dual county, you have to allow 14 weekends to allow for your football and your hurling. We always have to have an eye on our dual counties because they are not a nuisance or a hassle; they are the aspiration we should all want to attain.

“We should have a genuine football and hurling set-up in every county. We have to be mindful of all of that but we are not blind and deaf to the calls that people would like to have later All-Irelands.”

Burns also defended the recent price increase to All-Ireland final tickets, but admitted that “€100 is a lot” after a €10 rise on 2023 stand ticket prices.

“I understand that there will be certainly eyebrows raised at that. It was a very big move for us to go to three figures, but remember, it’s the first time since 2018 we’ve changed (prices). It’s only the second time since 2011.

“We all know where inflation has gone, but I think our members understand that 83% of everything we earn is ploughed right back into the game. We have 350 coaches, we’re spending €7m on those at the minute. That’s going to go up to €12m. We’re increasing that number, we’re actually gving them better terms.

“Over the next year we’re going to spend €5m on our county grounds. Last year we gave €3m to our clubs in grants. That’s going up to €4.5m next year and the year after up to €5m.

“If you have a child and you’re bringing your child to the National League matches it’s free into that. It was only €5 for a juvenile to get into all of the games in all of the championship matches so far.

“It is quite good value, but we do understand that €100 is a lot for an All-Ireland final ticket.”

And Burns moved to clarify a comment made by Limerick hurling captain Declan Hannon in his acceptance speech after yesterday’s Munster final.

Hannon said Limerick have “a backroom of 53 people,” sparking debate across the country.

“I did clarify that with Paul Foley the Ard Comhairle rep from Limerick because I knew he didn’t mean that,” Burns said.

“I can tell you if you’re a captain up there… I’m often standing beside them and I know how nervous they can be. There aren’t 53. I can reassure people around the country if you are trying to get up to that level it’s not… I think it’s 37 on the panel and 16 on the backroom, so he looked at the whole family all as one, 53 people.”