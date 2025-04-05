Cork hit 0-24 in win over Limerick, Tipperary survive late Waterford rally

Results

Munster senior football championship

Quarter-finals

Cork 0-24 Limerick 0-13

Tipperary 1-22 Waterford 1-19

Leinster senior football championship

Round 1

Laois 2-21 Wexford 2-11

CORK AND TIPPERARY booked their places in the Munster senior football semi-finals tonight, while Laois advanced to the quarter-final stage in Leinster.

On the opening weekend of the 2025 championhip, Cork enjoyed an 11-point success away to Limerick at TUS Gaelic Grounds to set up a semi-final with Kerry on Saturday 19 April.

Cork laid the foundations for their victory in the opening half, a period where they were wind assisted and managed to construct a 0-16 to 0-7 interval lead.

They scored five two-pointers in the first half, Brian O’Driscoll scoring two of those from play, Mark Cronin notching two from frees, and Brian Hurley grabbing another.

That attacking ingredient enabled them to push clear of a Limerick team who were further hit by the dismissal of forward Sean Clancy, after he was shown two yellow cards.

Cork’s scoring rate slumped in the second half, they were ahead 0-19 to 0-11 after the third quarter, but they ran out 11-point victors.

Tipperary held off a Waterford fightback to win by three points at FBD Semple Stadium.

Steven O’Brien’s early goal put Tipperary in the driving seat and they led by eight points, 1-13 to 0-8, at the interval.

They were still in control, leading by 11 in the 61st minute, 1-21 to 0-13, but Waterford rallied to cut the gap to three as the home side had to survive that challenge before setting up a semi-final against Clare.

Laois defeated Wexford by ten points, 2-21 to 2-11, at Chadwicks Wexford Park, to advance to a quarter-final against Louth next weekend.#

Goals from Paddy O’Sullivan and Daniel O’Reilly helped Laois lead 2-12 to 0-6 at the break.

That commanding position for Laois left Wexford facing an uphill task in the second half.

Michael Kinsella and Sean Ryan both found the net for John Hegarty’s team in the last quarter, but Laois held on to progress.

