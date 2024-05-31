GAA increase All-Ireland final ticket prices to €100 stand and €55 terrace

THE GAA HAVE confirmed that ticket prices for the 2024 All-Ireland hurling and football finals will increase to €100.

Stand tickets will be €10 more than 2023 prices, while terrace tickets will raise by €5 to €55.

Ticket prices for the quarter-finals and semi-finals will also increase by €5.

The GAA announced the pricing changes in a statement this afternoon.

“This is the first increase to final ticket prices since 2019, and second in 14 years, and is part of a ticketing review which featured discounts during the Allianz Leagues, has seen new ‘3 for 2’ offers for All-Ireland series games and GAA membership discounts of €5 issued via Foireann for the Allianz League Finals and again for the upcoming football and hurling preliminary quarter-finals,” the statement reads.

“Revenue generated from our fixtures will increase our club grants for the redevelopment of pitches and club facilities from €3m in 2023 to €4.5m in 2024 and allow the Association to commit to allocating €5m for club facilities in 2025.

“As part of its redistribution model the GAA seeks to re-invest a minimum of 83% annually of its revenues generated back across its network in support of all its affiliated units. The additional ticket revenues generated will underpin a continued growth in our investment into Coaching and Games (€12m), Infrastructural Redevelopment of our County Grounds and Venues (€5m) and the continued capacity to assist club infrastructure through the GAA’s Club Development Fund Scheme.”

All-Ireland final tickets will continue to be distributed via the GAA’s club and county network.