Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 5°C Monday 14 February 2022
Advertisement

Former Australian rugby player and ex-49er Jarryd Hayne wins appeal over sex assault conviction

Last year, the 33-year-old had been found guilty and been sentenced to a maximum five years and nine months.

By AFP Monday 14 Feb 2022, 9:36 AM
54 minutes ago 1,623 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5682507
Jarryd Hayne during his time with the San Francisco 49ers.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Jarryd Hayne during his time with the San Francisco 49ers.
Jarryd Hayne during his time with the San Francisco 49ers.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

FORMER AUSTRALIA RUGBY league star and San Francisco 49er Jarryd Hayne on Monday had his conviction for sexual assault overturned and is set to face another trial.

The 33-year-old – best known outside Australia for a short-lived attempt to break into America’s NFL – was found guilty last year on two counts of intercourse without consent in 2018.

He was sentenced to a maximum five years and nine months, but the Court of Criminal Appeal on Monday ordered that the conviction be quashed and Hayne face a retrial.

His lawyers had argued the jury was given “flawed” directions and there were inconsistencies in the evidence, local reports said.

The full reasons behind the decision have yet to be released.

Former Parramatta Eels star Hayne insisted during his trial that the sex was consensual, but Judge Helen Syme disagreed, saying the woman involved “said no several times”.

Hayne was the National Rugby League’s player of the year in 2009 and 2014, making more than 20 appearances in State of Origin matches, which pit New South Wales against Queensland.

He was capped 12 times by Australia and four times by Fiji, where his father comes from, as well as representing Fiji in rugby sevens.

Hayne attempted a career in the NFL in 2015 as a kick returner and running back, but experienced only fleeting success during a tough first season with the San Francisco 49ers.

He played eight times, making 79 yards and scoring no touchdowns.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

– © AFP 2022 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie