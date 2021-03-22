BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Monday 22 March 2021
Advertisement

Former Australian rugby player and San Francisco 49er found guilty of rape

Jarryd Hayne was convicted on two counts of sexual intercourse without consent.

By AFP Monday 22 Mar 2021, 12:14 PM
1 hour ago 5,013 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5388140
Jarryd Hayne.
Image: AAP/PA Images
Jarryd Hayne.
Jarryd Hayne.
Image: AAP/PA Images

FORMER AUSTRALIA RUGBY league star and San Francisco 49er Jarryd Hayne was on Monday found guilty of raping a woman at her home in 2018.

Hayne — best known outside Australia for a short-lived attempt to break into the NFL — was convicted on two counts of sexual intercourse without consent in the New South Wales state District Court, officials said.

A 26-year-old woman he had met on social media reported he attacked her at her home in Newcastle on the night of the National Rugby League grand final.

New South Wales state police confirmed the 33-year-old had been found guilty of sexual assault.

Detective Superintendent Stacey Maloney praised the victim’s “courage, resilience and steely nature” throughout the judicial process.

Court documents show Hayne was granted bail of Aus$50,000 ($37,000) and will be sentenced on 6 May.

The sexual assault charges carry a maximum sentence of 14 years in jail.

The Sydney-born star was the NRL’s player of the year in 2009 and 2014, making made more than 20 appearances for New South Wales in State of Origin matches.

He was also capped 12 times by Australia and four by Fiji, where his father comes from, as well as representing Fiji in rugby union sevens.

He attempted a career in the NFL in the 2015 season, but experienced only fleeting success during a tough first season with the San Francisco 49ers.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

He played eight times for the club, making 79 yards and scoring no touchdowns.

© – AFP, 2021 

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie