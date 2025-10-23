“It’s been a dream come true to wear the maroon and white for Galway over the last 12 years. In 2017, a young boy’s dream became a reality. I have memories I will treasure forever.
“A huge thank you to my fiancée Róisín, my family and friends for all the support along the way. I’ve been lucky to share a dressing room with incredible players and work with great people and management teams over the years.
“To my club Tommy Larkins, thank you for your constant support. I look forward to many more years in red and black.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
All-Ireland winner Flynn retires from Galway duty after 12-year career
ALL-IRELAND WINNER Jason Flynn has announced his inter-county retirement from Galway after a 12-year career.
The Tommy Larkins forward made a crucial substitute appearance in the 2017 All-Ireland final, scoring two points from play to help Galway end a 29-year wait for the Liam MacCarthy Cup.
Flynn also won a minor All-Ireland in 2011 and was nominated for Young Hurler of the Year in 2015.
Flynn confirmed his decision in a statement on his X account.
“It’s been a dream come true to wear the maroon and white for Galway over the last 12 years. In 2017, a young boy’s dream became a reality. I have memories I will treasure forever.
“A huge thank you to my fiancée Róisín, my family and friends for all the support along the way. I’ve been lucky to share a dressing room with incredible players and work with great people and management teams over the years.
“To my club Tommy Larkins, thank you for your constant support. I look forward to many more years in red and black.
“Ní neart go cur le chéile. Gaillimh Abú.”
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
GAA Galway GAA Hurling jason flynn Time to say goodbye