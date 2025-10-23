All-Ireland winner Flynn retires from Galway duty after 12-year career

ALL-IRELAND WINNER Jason Flynn has announced his inter-county retirement from Galway after a 12-year career.

The Tommy Larkins forward made a crucial substitute appearance in the 2017 All-Ireland final, scoring two points from play to help Galway end a 29-year wait for the Liam MacCarthy Cup.

Flynn also won a minor All-Ireland in 2011 and was nominated for Young Hurler of the Year in 2015.

Flynn confirmed his decision in a statement on his X account.

“It’s been a dream come true to wear the maroon and white for Galway over the last 12 years. In 2017, a young boy’s dream became a reality. I have memories I will treasure forever.

“A huge thank you to my fiancée Róisín, my family and friends for all the support along the way. I’ve been lucky to share a dressing room with incredible players and work with great people and management teams over the years.

“To my club Tommy Larkins, thank you for your constant support. I look forward to many more years in red and black.

“Ní neart go cur le chéile. Gaillimh Abú.”