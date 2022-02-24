Leinster confirm signing of South African international from Munster

LEINSTER HAVE CONFIRMED the signing of South Africa international Jason Jenkins from Munster.

As first reported by The42 last month, the lock will join Leinster in the summer following one season at Munster.

The 26-year-old second row, who was capped by South Africa in 2018, only joined Munster last season from Japanese side Toyota Verblitz but has been hampered by injury since the move.

“We understand how unfortunate Jason has been with injuries since his arrival in Ireland but everyone can also see what he brings to the table in terms of his physicality, his size and his skillset and we look forward to welcoming him to Leinster Rugby ahead of next season,” Leinster boss Leo Cullen said of the 6ft 8ins and 125kg Springbok.

“I know from talking to him that he is looking forward to the challenge and putting his hand up for selection in a competitive group of players.

“It’s been a very positive week or so for us on the contracting front and we are always looking to bolster the talent we have nurtured from the ground up with players from abroad.

“When you consider the addition of the four South African teams to the United Rugby Championship we believe that Jason is the right profile for us and that he will also add hugely from his experiences in other environments.”

Before his move to Japan, Jenkins played with the Vodacom Bulls in Super Rugby for over four years.

Commenting on the upcoming move he said: “First of all, I’d like to thank Johann (van Grann), all the coaches and management staff at Munster Rugby and in particular the medical team and physios.

“To say that I have been frustrated with the season and my injuries would be an understatement, but I cannot speak highly enough of the group of people that I have had the privilege of working with.

“Munster Rugby gave me the opportunity to come to Ireland and I am very grateful for that and have loved my time in Limerick. I’d also like to thank the Munster players for welcoming me with open arms into their environment and making me feel right at home from day one.

“It is still my hope to finish the season strong on the field with Munster Rugby and that is where my focus will be over the coming months.

“When that is to one side, I will get ready for a new challenge with Leinster Rugby.

“I have had a number of conversations with Leo and I am excited for what the future holds and experiencing a new city and a new rugby environment.”

