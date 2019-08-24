This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Phillip Cocu hands first start to 18-year-old Ireland midfielder as Derby held by West Brom

Former Cabinteely midfielder Jason Knight played 90 minutes at Pride Park on Saturday.

By Aaron Gallagher Saturday 24 Aug 2019, 3:20 PM
1 hour ago 3,450 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4780710
Knight signed a three-year deal with Derby from Cabinteely.
Image: Barrington Coombs
Knight signed a three-year deal with Derby from Cabinteely.
Knight signed a three-year deal with Derby from Cabinteely.
Image: Barrington Coombs

SATURDAY PROVED TO be a massive afternoon for 18-year-old Irish midfielder Jason Knight, the teenager handed his first Championship start as Derby County were held 1-1 by West Brom.

Knight signed a three-year contract with Derby last November and was named on the bench by Frank Lampard for the club’s crucial play-off meetings with Leeds United and Aston Villa in May.

Today saw the highly-rated underage international take another big step in his development. Knight started in midfield alongside Tom Huddlestone and played a full 90 minutes before being substituted off by Phillip Cocu in stoppage time.

Knight also featured earlier this season for the Rams. He came on for his official senior debut in the 88th minute in a 2-1 win away to Huddersfield Town at John Smith’s Stadium back in August.

Martyn Waghorn opened the scoring for Derby from the penalty spot on Saturday at Pride Park after the 29-year-old striker was brought down inside the area.

Cocu’s men looked on track to bag all three points, before Kenneth Zohore levelled with seven minutes left on the clock, also from the penalty spot, after Matheus Pereira was penalised for a foul.

Knight came close to scoring in the second half. The midfielder carved open a pocket of space inside his opponent’s box but saw his right-footed volley saved well by goalkeeper Sam Johnstone before the teenager missed a follow-up chance.

Murray joins Bernard and Gavan with all the latest from training camp in Portugal, including a concerning update on Joey Carbery’s fitness. Plus, BBC Scotland’s Tom English explains why the Scots have a negative perception of Joe Schmidt’s Ireland team.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

