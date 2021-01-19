BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Tuesday 19 January 2021
Advertisement

'He's a manager's dream' - Knight captain again, as Rooney bags first win as permanent Derby boss

The Rams moved out of the Championship’s relegation places with a 1-0 win over Bournemouth.

By Press Association Tuesday 19 Jan 2021, 9:23 PM
56 minutes ago 2,715 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5329780
Wayne Rooney and Jason Knight (file pic).
Image: PA
Wayne Rooney and Jason Knight (file pic).
Wayne Rooney and Jason Knight (file pic).
Image: PA

Updated 56 minutes ago

IRISH TEENAGER JASON Knight was captain once again as Wayne Rooney secured his first win as permanent Derby manager with a 1-0 victory over stumbling promotion chasers Bournemouth.

Krystian Bielik’s first-half strike proved the difference as the Rams moved out of the relegation places.

The Cherries lost further ground on the top two, dropping to fourth after Reading’s win over Coventry, having won just one of their last six league games.

Even the late introduction of Jack Wilshere, who agreed terms with the club until the end of the season on Monday, failed to inspire Jason Tindall’s side as they fell to a second successive defeat.

“He’s a manager’s dream,” Rooney said of 19-year-old Dubliner Knight, who took the armband for his first game in permanent charge against Rotherham at the weekend, afterwards.

He gives everything. He’s great for the younger and older lads to take note of, but I still want more from him. But in terms of what we’re trying to build, he deserves the armband, whether he’s 19 or 30.”

Elsewhere in the Championship, Reading strengthened their promotion push with a comfortable 3-0 victory over 10-man Coventry.

The Royals moved to within three points of the top two after stretching their unbeaten run to four matches.

Veljko Paunovic’s side went ahead in the 16th minute when top scorer Lucas Joao slotted home his 17th goal of the season from close range.

Andy Rinomhota made it 2-0 straight after half time and John Swift added a third with a superb 72nd-minute free-kick.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Coventry centre back Kyle McFadzean was sent off for his second yellow card for the foul that led to Swift’s goal.

Reading and Coventry had followed curiously similar paths since the turn of the year.

On 2 January, both won their last league outings – Reading 2-1 at Huddersfield Town and Coventry 2-1 at Millwall.

On 9 January, both lost away in the FA Cup third round – 1-0 to Luton Town and 2-0 to Norwich respectively.

And both had home fixtures postponed last Saturday – Reading v Brentford, Coventry v Sheffield Wednesday – due to Covid-19 concerns in their opponents’ camps.

Ex-Republic of Ireland U21 international Jordan Shipley was on the losing Coventry side tonight, playing 86 minutes.

More to follow after other Championship games finish…

- With reporting from Emma Duffy

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie