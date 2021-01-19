'He's a manager's dream' - Knight captain again, as Rooney bags first win as permanent Derby boss

IRISH TEENAGER JASON Knight was captain once again as Wayne Rooney secured his first win as permanent Derby manager with a 1-0 victory over stumbling promotion chasers Bournemouth.

Krystian Bielik’s first-half strike proved the difference as the Rams moved out of the relegation places.

The Cherries lost further ground on the top two, dropping to fourth after Reading’s win over Coventry, having won just one of their last six league games.

Even the late introduction of Jack Wilshere, who agreed terms with the club until the end of the season on Monday, failed to inspire Jason Tindall’s side as they fell to a second successive defeat.

“He’s a manager’s dream,” Rooney said of 19-year-old Dubliner Knight, who took the armband for his first game in permanent charge against Rotherham at the weekend, afterwards.

He gives everything. He’s great for the younger and older lads to take note of, but I still want more from him. But in terms of what we’re trying to build, he deserves the armband, whether he’s 19 or 30.”

Elsewhere in the Championship, Reading strengthened their promotion push with a comfortable 3-0 victory over 10-man Coventry.

The Royals moved to within three points of the top two after stretching their unbeaten run to four matches.

Veljko Paunovic’s side went ahead in the 16th minute when top scorer Lucas Joao slotted home his 17th goal of the season from close range.

Andy Rinomhota made it 2-0 straight after half time and John Swift added a third with a superb 72nd-minute free-kick.

Coventry centre back Kyle McFadzean was sent off for his second yellow card for the foul that led to Swift’s goal.

Reading and Coventry had followed curiously similar paths since the turn of the year.

On 2 January, both won their last league outings – Reading 2-1 at Huddersfield Town and Coventry 2-1 at Millwall.

On 9 January, both lost away in the FA Cup third round – 1-0 to Luton Town and 2-0 to Norwich respectively.

And both had home fixtures postponed last Saturday – Reading v Brentford, Coventry v Sheffield Wednesday – due to Covid-19 concerns in their opponents’ camps.

Ex-Republic of Ireland U21 international Jordan Shipley was on the losing Coventry side tonight, playing 86 minutes.

