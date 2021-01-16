BE PART OF THE TEAM

Saturday 16 January 2021
Irish teen Knight named captain for Rooney's first game as permanent Derby County boss

Jason Knight leads the Rams out against Rotherham United.

Derby County's Jason Knight (file pic).
Image: PA
JASON KNIGHT WILL lead Derby County out as a new era begins for the English Championship club.

For his first game as permanent manager of the Rams, Wayne Rooney has awarded the captaincy to the 19-year-old Dubliner.

Knight takes the armband for this afternoon’s home game against Rotherham United, as Derby aim to move out of the relegation zone.

Rooney’s decision is a significant vote of confidence in the former Cabinteely youngster, who has been attracting Premier League interest.

Knight has been a revelation for Derby since making his debut 17 months ago. Today’s game marks his 60th first-team appearance for the club.

He has also made considerable progress at international level, graduating from the U21 set-up to win the first of his three senior caps last October.

Derby confirmed Rooney’s appointment yesterday. The legendary former Manchester United and Everton striker had been put in charge on a temporary basis following the departure of Phillip Cocu in November.

Whether Rooney opts to stick with Knight as captain remains to be seen. Curtis Davies and David Marshall – who have both had stints in the role recently – are unavailable today due to injury and illness respectively.

