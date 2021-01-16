Irish teen Knight named captain for Rooney's first game as permanent Derby County boss

JASON KNIGHT WILL lead Derby County out as a new era begins for the English Championship club.

For his first game as permanent manager of the Rams, Wayne Rooney has awarded the captaincy to the 19-year-old Dubliner.

Knight takes the armband for this afternoon’s home game against Rotherham United, as Derby aim to move out of the relegation zone.

Rooney’s decision is a significant vote of confidence in the former Cabinteely youngster, who has been attracting Premier League interest.

Knight has been a revelation for Derby since making his debut 17 months ago. Today’s game marks his 60th first-team appearance for the club.

He has also made considerable progress at international level, graduating from the U21 set-up to win the first of his three senior caps last October.

Derby confirmed Rooney’s appointment yesterday. The legendary former Manchester United and Everton striker had been put in charge on a temporary basis following the departure of Phillip Cocu in November.

Whether Rooney opts to stick with Knight as captain remains to be seen. Curtis Davies and David Marshall – who have both had stints in the role recently – are unavailable today due to injury and illness respectively.