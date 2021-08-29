Paralympic Breakfast: Jason Smyth cruises to 100m final

IT IS ANOTHER busy day for Team Ireland with competitors in action across five different sports. Welcome to the latest of our overnight updates from the Paralympic Games.

The fastest Paralympian on the planet Jason Smyth cruised through to the T13 100m Final with a time of 10.74 seconds. The visually impaired sprinter will look to add to his five Paralympic titles later today on the track in Toyko.

In the pool, Róisín Ní Riain finished seventh in her S13 50m Freestyle heat with a time of 28.88 seconds. She will return to action tomorrow in the S13 200m Individual Medley.

In ParaArchery, Kerrie Leonard is through to the last 8 after winning 141-137 in the 1/16 Elimination round. The superb showing sees the Meath native progress to the 1/8 Elimination round tomorrow in the early hours.

“What I really want to get from these games is to get more people into the sport. I want more Para Archers,” Leonard said post-event.

“I want to create a system for spotting talent in Ireland and nurturing it, so the longer I can stay in the competition the better.”

#ParaPowerlifting Britney Arendse sets a new PB in the 73kg weight category to finish 7th place overall at #Tokyo2020



103kg ✅

104kg ✅

— Paralympics Ireland (@ParalympicsIRE) August 29, 2021

Britney Arendse has lifted three PBs this morning in the Women’s 73kg final, successfully completing a 103kg, 104kg and 107kg. Arendse, who took up the sport in 2016 aged 16, finished seventh overall.

Who else is making headlines?

There was an absolutely incredible finish to the women’s triathlon as American Kendall Gretsch took gold in one of the most dramatic conclusions you are likely to see.

Elsewhere, Oksana Zubkovska secured one of the greatest records on the track or in the field as she won her fourth goal medal in the women’s long jump T12. Gold in Beijing, gold in London, gold in Rio, gold in Tokyo. The last of them coming at 40 years of age.

British wheelchair star Hannah Cockroft picked up the sixth gold medal of her illustrious Paralympic career by powering to T34 100 victory in a world-record time of 16.39.

The 29-year-old lowered her own global best by 0.18 seconds at the National Stadium in Tokyo, with compatriot Kare Adenegan in second.

Picture of the day

Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

RPC’s Denis Gnezdilov celebrates winning on his last throw.

Your must-see Paralympic schedule for today

Smyth races in his final later today with the start time scheduled for 11:53am Irish time. Team Ireland compete in the equestrian Team Test of Music Final at 10:00am.

20-year-old Killarney high jumper Jordan Lee is also in action at 11:24am.

-additional reporting by PA & Paralympics Ireland