Gold for Ireland as Smyth sets championship record to clinch World 100m title

THERE WAS MORE silverware for Ireland at the World Para Athletics Championships in Dubai as Jason Smyth clinched the gold medal in the T13 100m.

The Derry native set a new championship record time of 10.54 as he stormed clear of the field to secure an emphatic win, and his eighth World Championships title.

Australia’s Chad Perris took second place while Namibia’s Johannes Nambala finished in third.

It was just short of his world record of 10.46 for this event, but he it was still a dominant display.

Smyth, who is unbeaten at the World Championships and Paralympics, cruised into the final after winning his his heat earlier today in a time of 10:84.

He followed that up with another blistering run in the final.

Smyth’s impressive performance comes after Cork’s Niamh McCarthy claimed a bronze medal for Ireland the discus F41 category at the World Para Athletics Championships on Tuesday.

Her throw of 29.70 metres in McCarthy’s fourth attempt in the final left her in the bronze medal position. It’s her third World Championships medal after also finishing third in Doha in 2015, and landing silver at London 2017.

