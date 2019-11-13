This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 13 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gold for Ireland as Smyth sets championship record to clinch World 100m title

The Derryman stormed to victory at the World Para Athletics Championships in Dubai.

By Sinead Farrell Wednesday 13 Nov 2019, 3:51 PM
1 hour ago 1,235 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4890191
Ireland's Jason Smyth [file pic].
Image: Kieran Galvin/INPHO
Ireland's Jason Smyth [file pic].
Ireland's Jason Smyth [file pic].
Image: Kieran Galvin/INPHO

THERE WAS MORE silverware for Ireland at the World Para Athletics Championships in Dubai as Jason Smyth clinched the gold medal in the T13 100m.

The Derry native set a new championship record time of 10.54 as he stormed clear of the field to secure an emphatic win, and his eighth World Championships title.

Australia’s Chad Perris took second place while Namibia’s Johannes Nambala finished in third.

It was just short of his world record of 10.46 for this event, but he it was still a dominant display.

Smyth, who is unbeaten at the World Championships and Paralympics, cruised into the final after winning his his heat earlier today in a time of 10:84.

He followed that up with another blistering run in the final.

Smyth’s impressive performance comes after Cork’s Niamh McCarthy claimed a bronze medal for Ireland the discus F41 category at the World Para Athletics Championships on Tuesday.

Her throw of 29.70 metres in McCarthy’s fourth attempt in the final left her in the bronze medal position. It’s her third World Championships medal after also finishing third in Doha in 2015, and landing silver at London 2017.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie