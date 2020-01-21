This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Tuesday 21 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ex-Man United and Real Madrid striker Hernandez makes €9m MLS move to LA Galaxy

Mexico’s all-time top goalscorer leaves Sevilla to replace Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

By The42 Team Tuesday 21 Jan 2020, 5:03 PM
1 hour ago 1,655 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4974188
Hernandez spent 10 years in European football.
Image: Twitter/LAGalaxy
Hernandez spent 10 years in European football.
Hernandez spent 10 years in European football.
Image: Twitter/LAGalaxy

LA GALAXY HAVE announced the $10 millino (€9m) signing of striker Javier Hernandez from Sevilla.

The former Manchester United forward moves to MLS after spending just four months back in La Liga with Julen Lopetegui’s side.

Hernandez, who scored three goals in 15 appearances for Sevilla, will reportedly become the highest-paid player in the United States on a base salary of $6m (€5.4m) over a three-year deal.

Speaking to the LA Times before the deal was announced, Hernandez said the move was “the right time, the right opportunity”.

The 31-year-old, who will be tasked with filling the goalscoring void left by Zlatan Ibrahimovic, said of his decision: “People are going to say it was because I couldn’t make it [in Europe], but sometimes in football there are things that are not in your hands. ”

The last two years, the managers decided on giving confidence to other players rather than me. And now, LA Galaxy, the manager of the club and the league, are telling me, ‘Look, Javier, we want to give you all the trust, all the confidence to help us,’ and that’s why I’m taking this opportunity.”

Hernandez began his career with Guadalajara before joining United in 2010, where he made an immediate impact. The Mexico international scored 20 goals in his first season in England across all competitions, helping the Red Devils to win the Premier League and reach the Champions League final.

He won a second league title in 2012-13 but struggled in David Moyes’ ill-fated spell in charge, and he was loaned to Real Madrid in 2014-15 when Louis van Gaal took over.

Hernandez recaptured some of his best goalscoring form after joining Bayer Leverkusen in August 2015, hitting 28 Bundesliga goals in 54 games.

He returned to the Premier League with West Ham in 2017 and scored 27 times before moving to Sevilla.

Galaxy finished fifth in the Western Conference in 2019 before losing to city rivals Los Angeles in the playoffs.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie