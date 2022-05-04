Molumby's chance to put down roots and reinvigorate a career that still offers so much

NOT EVERYTHING THAT happens in a young player’s career is part of some grand masterplan.

Brighton boss Graham Potter was happy enough to admit as much when the subject of Jayson Molumby’s future was the topic of conversation.

“There is no plan. We have some games coming up and our focus is on that. Football is like that and things can change quickly. We like him a lot but to break into a Premier League team is not so easy.

“We can talk about Jayson Molumby but we can also talk about other players that are not playing if he is playing. That’s just the reality of competition at the highest level.”

That was 27 December, 2020.

A few days later Molumby went on loan to Preston North End in the Championship, where he spent an underwhelming five months during the second half of the 2020/21 Championship campaign.

He would not play another Premier League game from that point on for the club who brought him from Waterford as a teenager.

That much was confirmed earlier today when it was announced that the 22-year-old had agreed a permanent £900,000 transfer to West Bromwich Albion after playing in half of the club’s 46 Championship games while on loan at the Hawthorns this season.

So, you can talk about player pathways and development, but sometimes it’s just doing enough to activate a clause in a contract that brings the latest opportunity for someone who will reach 100 league appearances in 2022/23 but still realises they have plenty to improve on to fulfill their potential.

The three-year deal provides Molumby with a degree of certainty in a career that, so far, has been a test of mental and physical endurance.

The contract offer is recognition of his consistency and durability in a demanding environment, but the player acknowledged this was still a campaign of frustration. West Brom have slipped away from promotion contention from a point in which a play-off spot was well within reach.

“It’s my first year playing senior football where those have been the expectations,” Molumby said.

We’ve fallen short this year and that’s so disappointing. We need to look at ourselves and take responsibility. Ultimately, it’s us that have fallen short.

“I found it quite tough at times to get a rhythm going, but now that I’m here for the next three years, I want to kick on and make sure I’m a regular in the starting XI.

“I’m determined to improve and prove to everyone that I’m good enough to be a West Bromwich Albion regular. I think this is a great place for me grow and improve as a player.

“We need to handle the pressure of playing for a big club like Albion. I’m no different and I need to do more.”

They are sentiments which his manager, Steven Bruce, was also keen to stress when the deal was announced.

“He’s a young player full of energy and passion and we see plenty of potential in him to grow and develop further. He’s managed to force himself into our XI recently and now his challenge is to stay there by continuing to show improvements in his game.”

Molumby (left) with Stephen Kenny. Source: PA

Molumby has earned these solid foundations to build on that momentum in his career after rattling around on a series of loans which have proven him capable of dealing with the rigours of the Championship.

The energy, quality and ability drive forward with the ball marked him out under Stephen Kenny when he was in charge of the Republic of Ireland Under-21s.

He brought those traits into the senior squad and showed glimpses of being capable of injecting life and aggressiveness into a side bereft of confidence and spirit.

Sustaining those qualities has been the issue.

The past number of months have also seen such an influence with his country wane, he has not featured in the last six games under Kenny and has had to watch Josh Cullen and Jeff Hendrick nail down a midfield partnership.

That his medium term future now appears secure will be a boost heading into a summer that will have four Nations League games squeezed into a 10-day period from 4 June.

Cullen’s suspension for the opener away to Armenia may offer him a chance to impress, and the condensed nature of the fixtures after a gruelling season should also allow for some minutes.

Molumby, though, knows better than to plan for that, even if he must be ready.