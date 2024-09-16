Advertisement
Jean Kleyn. Billy Stickland/INPHO
Update

Munster's Kleyn returns to full training following eye injury

The South Africa lock has been sidelined since last November.
12.27pm, 16 Sep 2024
MUNSTER’S JEAN KLEYN has returned to full training as the province prepare for Saturday’s URC opener against Connacht at Thomond Park [KO 5.30pm, Premier Sports/RTÉ].

The Springbok international has been sidelined since last November due to a complicated eye injury, but having ramped up his training load in recent weeks the 31-year-old has now resumed full training.

In further good news, scrum-half Ethan Coughlan is also back in full training after recovering from a leg injury suffered in the pre-season meeting with Bath last month.

Liam Coombes and Jack Daly could also return to full training this week as the pair continue their return to play protocols following head injury against Gloucester earlier this month.

However there has been a setback for Diarmuid Kilgallen, a summer signing from Connacht, with the winger set for a spell on the sidelines due to a leg injury.

Dave Kilcoyne is increasing his training load and nearing a return to full training as he recovers from a shoulder issue.

There was no further update on Brian Gleeson (shoulder), Cian Hurley (knee), Tom Ahern (ankle), Rory Scannell (ankle), Paddy Patterson (knee) or Edwin Edogbo (achilles), Roman Salanoa (knee), who are all continuing their rehab programmes.

Ciarán Kennedy
