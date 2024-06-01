Ireland's Lehane and McDonagh close in on Olympic qualification

IRELAND’S JENNIFER LEHANE has closed in on securing qualification for the Olympics after defeating Anastasiia Kovalchuk of the Ukraine in the 54kg category in Bangkok.

The 25-year-old southpaw Lehane earned a split decision victory and will fight Hungary’s Hanna Lakotar tomorrow for a seat on the plane to Paris.

Martin McDonagh is just one win away from booking his place at the Olympics after a 5-0 win in his 2nd Olympic World Qualifier last 16 bout against Bulgaria’s Peter Rumenov Belberov. He will meet the winners of the bout between Armenia and Iran

Grainne Walsh and Aidan Walsh are also in action for Ireland today in Bangkok.

Jennifer Lehane has won through to the 2nd Olympic World Qualifier 54kg #Paris2024 quota bout - she'll face Hungary’s Hanna Lakotar on Sunday



📸@Tararobins https://t.co/jpC1QmGwPX pic.twitter.com/6RA2cKKMJJ — IABA (@IABABOXING) June 1, 2024

One. Win. Away.



92+kg Martin McDonagh has claimed a 5-0 win in his 2nd Olympic World Qualifier last 16 bout against Bulgaria’s Peter Rumenov Belberov.



Martin will meet the winners of the bout between Armenia and Iran, which is being boxed now. pic.twitter.com/7ip7XHduMq — IABA (@IABABOXING) June 1, 2024

