Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Jennifer Lehane [file photo]. Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Boxing

Ireland's Lehane and McDonagh close in on Olympic qualification

The 25-year-old southpaw will fight for her place in Paris tomorrow.
11.28am, 1 Jun 2024
188
0

IRELAND’S JENNIFER LEHANE has closed in on securing qualification for the Olympics after defeating Anastasiia Kovalchuk of the Ukraine in the 54kg category in Bangkok.

The 25-year-old southpaw Lehane earned a split decision victory and will fight Hungary’s Hanna Lakotar tomorrow for a seat on the plane to Paris.

Martin McDonagh is just one win away from booking his place at the Olympics after a 5-0 win in his 2nd Olympic World Qualifier last 16 bout against Bulgaria’s Peter Rumenov Belberov. He will meet the winners of the bout between Armenia and Iran

Grainne Walsh and Aidan Walsh are also in action for Ireland today in Bangkok.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     