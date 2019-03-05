This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 5 March, 2019
'I'm convinced I can still play at the highest level' - Boateng responds to Germany exclusion

The Bayern Munich defender, alongside club teammates Hummels and Muller, will no longer be considered for selection.

By The42 Team Tuesday 5 Mar 2019, 7:19 PM
1 hour ago 1,304 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4525646
Jerome Boateng.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Jerome Boateng.
Jerome Boateng.
Image: Imago/PA Images

JEROME BOATENG SAYS he is sad that Germany coach Joachim Low has axed him from the international set-up, and insists he can still play at the highest level.

Low announced on Tuesday that he would no longer be considering Boateng, Mats Hummels and Thomas Muller for DFB selection as Germany aim to recover from their 2018 World Cup embarrassment.

The 2014 winners were knocked out in the group stages in Russia after defeats to Mexico and South Korea.

In reaction to Low’s decision, Boateng posted on Instagram: “German coach Joachim Low told me today in a straightforward interview that I will not continue to be part of the DFB team, and that he wants to offer young players the opportunity in the future.

Especially in view of the upcoming tournaments where the team wants to show a new face.

I am sad about this news because it has always been the greatest thing for me to represent my country. Nevertheless, I respect the new course and understand the decision of the national coach.

“I was young myself and reliant on older players to make room for me. Personally, I am convinced that I can continue to play at the highest level and will continue to do so in the future.

I will always look back with great pleasure on the time spent in the DFB team. I have always been extremely proud to wear the jersey of the national team and I will never forget summer 2014 in particular. Of course, I would have wished for another farewell for us. Good luck of the team for the future!”

Joachim Jogi LOEW sweeps three world champions out of the squad. Mats Hummels (left), Jerome Boateng and Thomas Mueller (centre) won't be considered for selection for future Germany games. Source: Frank Hoermann/SVEN SIMON

Boateng was one of the key figures in Germany’s successful World Cup campaign in Brazil five years ago, starting the final at centre-back alongside Hummels.

However, his performances in Russia were heavily criticised as Low’s side failed to keep a clean sheet in three group matches.

Germany then came bottom of their Nations League group in autumn of 2018, finishing behind Netherlands and France, leading the selectors to consider younger alternatives.

Boateng was given his full international debut by Low in October 2009, just four months after he had featured in the U21 World Cup win alongside Hummels.

He won 76 caps in total and scored one goal, which came against Slovakia in the 2016 European Championships.

