Thursday 25 April, 2019
Garcès appointed to referee Leinster's Champions Cup final clash

The Frenchman will be in charge of the decider against Saracens in Newcastle.

By Murray Kinsella Thursday 25 Apr 2019, 3:25 PM
1 hour ago 2,448 Views 12 Comments
https://the42.ie/4606648

EPCR HAS ANNOUNCED that Jérome Garcès has been appointed to referee the Heineken Champions Cup final between Leinster and Saracens.

The Frenchman will be in charge as defending champions Leinster look to beat two-time winners Saracens at St James’ Park in Newcastle on Saturday 11 May.

Jérôme Garcès Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Garcès, who took control of Munster’s semi-final defeat to Saracens last weekend, will have fellow Frenchmen Romain Poite and Pascal Gauzère as his assistant referees for the final in Newcastle.

Philippe Bonhoure has been appointed television match official for the decider.

45-year-old Garces has previously been on the whistle for three Challenge Cup finals.

Meanwhile, England’s Wayne Barnes will take control of this season’s Challenge Cup final between Clermont and La Rochelle at St James’ Park on Friday 10 May.

Luke Pearce and Mathew Carley will be his assistants, with Rowan Kitt taking on TMO duties.

Gavan Casey and Murray Kinsella are joined by Andy Dunne to get stuck into last weekend’s Champions Cup semi-finals.:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

