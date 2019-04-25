Garcès appointed to referee Leinster's Champions Cup final clash

EPCR HAS ANNOUNCED that Jérome Garcès has been appointed to referee the Heineken Champions Cup final between Leinster and Saracens.

The Frenchman will be in charge as defending champions Leinster look to beat two-time winners Saracens at St James’ Park in Newcastle on Saturday 11 May.

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Garcès, who took control of Munster’s semi-final defeat to Saracens last weekend, will have fellow Frenchmen Romain Poite and Pascal Gauzère as his assistant referees for the final in Newcastle.

Philippe Bonhoure has been appointed television match official for the decider.

45-year-old Garces has previously been on the whistle for three Challenge Cup finals.

Meanwhile, England’s Wayne Barnes will take control of this season’s Challenge Cup final between Clermont and La Rochelle at St James’ Park on Friday 10 May.

Luke Pearce and Mathew Carley will be his assistants, with Rowan Kitt taking on TMO duties.

Gavan Casey and Murray Kinsella are joined by Andy Dunne to get stuck into last weekend’s Champions Cup semi-finals.:

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: