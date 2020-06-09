This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Jerry Flannery joins Premiership club Harlequins as lineout coach

The 41-year-old left his role as forwards coach of Munster last year.

By Murray Kinsella Tuesday 9 Jun 2020, 4:19 PM
1 hour ago 1,582 Views 4 Comments
HARLEQUINS HAVE CONFIRMED that former Ireland and Munster hooker Jerry Flannery has signed for the club as lineout coach.

The 41-year-old has been out of coaching since leaving his role as Munster forwards coach last year but will return to the professional game with Quins, where he will work under head of rugby Paul Gustard.

jerry-flannery-before-the-game Flannery has joined Harlequins. Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

“I’m very excited to be joining the Quins family,” said Flannery. “Harlequins is a club with a great history and fantastic supporter base.

“Gussy’s passion for the art of coaching along with his drive to bring success to Harlequins was a big factor in my joining. I’m also looking forward to integrating with the other coaches, Adam Jones, Nick Evans and Sean Long, and working with Quins’ very talented playing group.”

Flannery played for Ireland 41 times before his retirement due to injury in 2012, having also helped Munster to Heineken Cup titles in 2006 and 2008 after a spell with Connacht.

The former hooker moved into a strength and conditioning role with football club Arsenal in the 2013/14 season before returning to the Munster set-up as scrum coach in 2014.

Flannery was promoted to the forwards coach role in Munster in 2017 but turned down a contract extension offer and left the province last year.

He will now continue his coaching career with Harlequins.

jerry-flannery Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

“I am delighted we have been able to secure Fla’s services,” said Gustard.

“I have spoken to him many times and I love his intensity, allied to his desire to personally improve in equal measure to his drive to raise the standard of those he coaches. He is very bright and articulate with a keen rugby mind and a strong passion for the game.

“He comes from a culture of hard working men, who play with a passion and purpose that we want from our team and I believe Jerry has a skill set and determination to help foster, alongside Bomb [scrum coach Adam Jones], a ruthless pack mentality with a hard edge based on strong fundamentals with no quarter given.

“He was the standout candidate in our process, and I am delighted he has chosen us. On behalf of the club we welcome Jerry, Katy and his young family to Harlequins.”

Murray Kinsella
