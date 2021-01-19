Jerry McGrath recovering in hospital after Lingfield fall

JERRY MCGRATH IS recovering from hip and shoulder injuries sustained in a three-horse pile-up at Lingfield yesterday.

The jump jockey remains in hospital after being operated on following his crashing fall from the Nicky Henderson-trained Vegas Blue in the concluding ‘jumpers bumper’.

“He had some surgery last night because he dislocated his hip and his shoulder. I haven’t heard much more,” said trainer Nicky Henderson.

“He might have fractures in those areas. He’s having X-rays and further examinations to see what else there is.

“His head and back are good. It’s just his shoulder and hip. He had an operation last night to put them back into place. It is possible he may need another piece of surgery.”

The falls occurred on the home turn less than three furlongs from home, when McGrath was about to make his challenge on Vegas Blue. The six-year-old appeared to be short of room, clipped heels and came down.

Perfect Percy, partnered by Jordan Nailor, and the Alexander Thorne-ridden Lord Howard were brought down. Those two riders rose to their feet, and all three horses got up too.

McGrath was reportedly conscious and speaking while being treated on track before being taken to hospital.