Top seed Sinner eases into Wimbledon second round

TOP SEED JANNIK Sinner eased into the Wimbledon second round on Tuesday, brushing aside fellow Italian Luca Nardi in straight sets.

Unfazed by the searing heat, Sinner barely broke sweat in a 6-4, 6-3, 6-0 victory lasting just one hour and 48 minutes on Court One.

“I’m very happy to come back here to such a special place for me,” Sinner said.

“Playing an Italian is very unfortunate but one has to go through and luckily it was me.”

Sinner last week insisted his surprise decision to part with two of his coaching staff on the eve of Wimbledon would not affect his bid to win the tournament for the first time.

He opted to move on from Marco Panichi and Ulises Badio, his trainer and physiotherapist, as he looks for a new direction following his painful French Open final loss to Carlos Alcaraz.

The pair had been employed by Sinner since September 2024, helping him retain the Australian Open crown in January and reach the Roland Garros showpiece in June.

Asked if the decision might jeopardise his Wimbledon challenge over the next fortnight, Sinner was adamant it would be beneficial, with coaches Simone Vagnozzi and Darren Cahill still on his staff.

On the evidence of his dominant display against Nardi the world number one, who returned from a three-month doping ban in May, will be just fine regardless of the coaching shake-up.

“We worked a lot after Halle (grass-court tournament) on the serve and in important moments I felt I was serving very well,” Sinner said.

“First matches are never easy, so I’m very happy with the performance. It’s a new tournament, new challenges.

“If you don’t enjoy to play on these courts, I don’t know where you will enjoy. I will try to keep going.”

Elsewhere, world number three Jessica Pegula struggled to explain her shock Wimbledon exit as she praised the “insane” performance of opponent Elisabetta Cocciaretto.

Last year’s US Open runner-up crashed out following a 6-2 6-3 defeat to the Italian world number 116 in just 58 minutes.

Seeded third, Pegula became the highest-profile casualty of the women’s draw so far as Cocciaretto celebrated the greatest win of her career.

Asked what went wrong, the 31-year-old American, who lost in the first round of a grand slam for the first time since the 2020 French Open, replied: “I don’t know. She played absolutely incredible tennis.

“Do I think I played the best match ever? No. But I definitely don’t think I was playing bad.

“It’s really a bummer to lose. I haven’t lost first round of a slam in a very long time, so that sucks.

“I’m upset that I wasn’t able to turn anything around. But at the same time, I do feel like she played kind of insane. Hats off to her. Kudos to her for playing at a high level that I couldn’t match it today.”

Cocciaretto, who had only once before defeated a top-10 player, spectacularly turned the tables on Pegula, having suffered a 6-4 6-0 round-three loss to her in SW19 in 2023.

Queen’s champion Tatjana Maria, who reached the semi-finals in 2022, also made an early exit as she lost in three sets to American Katie Volynets.