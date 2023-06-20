Stapleton set for UK move as Shels confirm exit, two bids for Knight reportedly rejected

ONE OF THE brightest young talents in Irish football is on the move after Shelbourne FC today confirmed the exit of Jessie Stapleton.

The Republic of Ireland teenage international will join a Women’s Super League side in England this summer — reportedly West Ham — with confirmation of the signing expected on 1 July.

Stapleton, 18, will play her final game for Shels on Saturday, facing Linfield in the All-Island Cup at Tolka Park and bringing the curtain down on a hugely successful stint at the club.

Across 71 appearances since her first senior season in 2021, the central defender/midfielder scored 21 goals, won two League of Ireland titles and an FAI Cup.

She was crowned Young Player of the Year in 2022 and was twice named in the Team of the Season. Called into an Ireland training camp at the age of 13, the Dubliner went on to captain the U19 Girls In Green side and was named Player of the Year at that grade last year. She has been nominated for the same award at tonight’s FAI International Awards.

Stapleton has one senior cap to her name, making her debut against the Philippines last June. A regular presence in Vera Pauw’s camps, she was not included in the extended World Cup training squad despite her sparkling domestic form.

Jessie Stapleton will play for Shels for the final time on Saturday.



Thank you for everything @JessStapleton_ and good luck in the next chapter👏🏻



📲 https://t.co/3q8AFLz9kR #DublinsFinest | @WeAreTUDublin pic.twitter.com/BTUFbkP1a4 — Shelbourne FC (@shelsfc) June 20, 2023

“All at Shelbourne FC would like to express a heartfelt gratitude to Jessie for her exceptional loyalty, unmatched dedication, and invaluable service to the club,” a statement reads.

“Her contribution and commitment both on and off the pitch have been massive. Jessie’s work ethic, professionalism, and leadership have been instrumental in the success we have achieved as a team. We wish Jessie all the luck in the world for the next chapter in her career.”

“It’s been a pleasure to play for this incredible club,” Stapleton added. “I’ve grown so much as a player winning two league titles, an FAI Cup and had the amazing experience of playing in the Champions League.

“Firstly I wanted to thank the staff, especially Noel King who gave me the opportunity of playing and helped develop me as a player. To Pearl Slattery and all the girls who not only helped me on the pitch but became a family to me off the pitch, I’ve learned so much from the ‘oldie goldies’, however it’s the memories and the laughs I’ll cherish the most.

“To the fans who made every game feel like a home game, from Tolka to Slovenia, thank you so much for all the support. For now, I’m onto my next challenge but I’ll be Shels biggest fan. As the saying goes, once a Red, always a Red.”

King and Slattery both hailed “role model” Stapleton and wished her well going forward.

James Crombie / INPHO Jason Knight after last night's win over Gibraltar. James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Meanwhile, Derby County have reportedly rejected two bids for Ireland midfielder Jason Knight. John Percy of the Daily Telegraph reports that the latest was “around £1.5 million” and a potential move is “getting closer”.

Derby confirmed last month that the club had activated an extension in Knight’s contract, but the Duliner’s future remained uncertain.

The Rams endured a disappointing end to the League One season, as they just missed out on a place in the playoffs following a 1-0 defeat by Sheffield Wednesday.

And Dundalk FC have announced that Wasiri Williams’s loan spell at Oriel Park has come to an end.