Advertisement
More Stories
Jessie Stapleton. Ryan Byrne/INPHO
FreeHEY JESSIE

Stapleton joins Forest on a season long load from Hammers

Central defender keen to make the most of Forest’s ambition.
10.41am, 28 Jul 2025

IRELAND DEFENDER JESSIE Stapleton has just completed a one-year loan move from West Ham United to Nottingham Forest.

She joined WSL’s West Ham United in 2023 before enjoying loan spells at Reading and most recently at WSL2 side Sunderland last season.

Stapleton has clocked up 13 caps for Ireland and was named their Young International Player of the Year in June.

Nottingham Forest Women head coach, Carly Davies, said, “We are thrilled to have a player of Jessie’s talent join us.

“At such a young age she already has a wealth of experience as a regular starter for the Republic of Ireland.

“Her tenacity, versatility and composure on the ball make her an exciting addition to our squad. We’re looking forward to helping her develop and contribute to what we’re building to at the Club.”

Stapleton added: “It’s a very historic and ambitious club so I’m delighted to join, and I can’t wait to get going.

“Talking to everyone involved at Forest, it showed the ambition of where they want the team to go. I’m looking to help the team get into the WSL, it’s a big goal of mine.”

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie