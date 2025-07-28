Stapleton joins Forest on a season long load from Hammers

IRELAND DEFENDER JESSIE Stapleton has just completed a one-year loan move from West Ham United to Nottingham Forest.

She joined WSL’s West Ham United in 2023 before enjoying loan spells at Reading and most recently at WSL2 side Sunderland last season.

Advertisement

Stapleton has clocked up 13 caps for Ireland and was named their Young International Player of the Year in June.

Nottingham Forest Women head coach, Carly Davies, said, “We are thrilled to have a player of Jessie’s talent join us.

“At such a young age she already has a wealth of experience as a regular starter for the Republic of Ireland.

“Her tenacity, versatility and composure on the ball make her an exciting addition to our squad. We’re looking forward to helping her develop and contribute to what we’re building to at the Club.”

Stapleton added: “It’s a very historic and ambitious club so I’m delighted to join, and I can’t wait to get going.

“Talking to everyone involved at Forest, it showed the ambition of where they want the team to go. I’m looking to help the team get into the WSL, it’s a big goal of mine.”