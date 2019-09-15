This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Jim Gavin says he'll 'sit down with the county board and review' position over coming weeks

The Dubs boss says now is not the time for decisions and he’ll reflect on things in good time.

By Adrian Russell Sunday 15 Sep 2019, 12:02 PM
1 hour ago 2,691 Views 2 Comments
Dublin manager Jim Gavin celebrates at the final whistle with John Costello, CEO of Dublin GAA.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Dublin manager Jim Gavin celebrates at the final whistle with John Costello, CEO of Dublin GAA.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

JIM GAVIN SAYS he’ll reflect on his position as Dublin senior football boss in a couple of weeks’ time. 

Gavin led the Dubs to a historic All-Ireland five-in-a-row with a replay victory over Kerry last night.

The Round Towers clubman has an agreement with Dublin GAA to stay on in the role until the end of the 2021 championship but he admits he and the county board will speak in the coming weeks. 

“I’m excited about the future,” he said before listing off a group of players who didn’t make the match-day panel. ‘You’re just in a privileged position to work with players that are so dedicated to their sport.

“I have it easy. Club managers have it difficult sending texts around to training, inter-county managers don’t do that, people turn up and you have a full complement for every training. You’re excited today and excited to look on the horizon but that’s probably for another day, I’m not going to get into it now.

“I’ll sit down with the county board and obviously review it, I’ve a profession outside of this role that I’ve been asked to do for Dublin GAA and then obviously I’ve family commitments as well and it all goes into the mix but now isn’t the time to be. I have committed to next year so we’ll reflect on it in a couple of weeks’s time.”

Gavin walked around the Croke Park pitch after the landmark win saluting the crowd and later brought his father, Jim Sr, into the post-game press conference with him. 

When asked if it feels like the end for some of his group he answered: “I can’t say it does for me now but the great thing about our squad is that they are all individuals, you want guys  to express their individuality, we embrace diversity.

“They all come from different backgrounds and they have different challenges in their life, their careers are at different progressions so you try to help them along the way with that so it’s a big…to be able to athletically live a life, it’s 24/7, the right food choices, the right sleep, the extra bit of training, like anyone that’s in that type of sports arena, it could be soccer or any other sport, you have to dedicate your life to it so there’s a lot at stake but again they are choices for the players.

“I’m after mentioning all of the parts there to it,” he continued, having hailed his backroom team, “and all them need to be set up again. I haven’t had those conversations yet for obvious reasons  but I will over the next couple of weeks and then we’ll scope it out.”

