This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 30 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The Irish manager aiming to mastermind a Parkhead upset against Celtic

Waterford native Jim Goodwin takes his St Mirren side to the home of the Scottish champions this evening.

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 30 Oct 2019, 1:14 PM
1 hour ago 2,789 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4872024
St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin.
Image: Ian Rutherford
St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin.
St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin.
Image: Ian Rutherford

JIM GOODWIN RECKONS his St Mirren team are capable of defying their poor away form in the most difficult test of their season so far.

Goodwin takes his side to Parkhead tonight to take on Scottish Premiership champions and leaders Celtic (7.45pm), who’ll be playing their third game in seven days.

The 37-year-old Waterford native will aim to pick up his first point on the road since taking over as St Mirren manager ahead of the start of the 2019-20 campaign.

Celtic come into the game on the back on Sunday’s 4-0 win at Aberdeen, which followed a dramatic 2-1 victory over Lazio in the Europa League last Thursday.

After tonight’s meeting with St Mirren, Neil Lennon’s men will turn their attentions to a Scottish League Cup semi-final against Hibernian on Saturday.

“Hopefully Celtic maybe take their eye off the ball a wee bit because of the busy week that they’ve had,” Goodwin said, via the Daily Record. “With the semi-final this weekend coming as well, maybe that will give us an opportunity to go and capitalise.

“It’ll be interesting to see what kind of team selection Neil [Lennon] decides to go with, but it doesn’t really matter how many changes they make because the players that are coming in are international class.”

St Mirren, who needed a play-off to avoid relegation last season, are currently third from bottom in the Scottish top flight, having taken eight points from their 10 fixtures to date.

With just five goals scored, their offensive struggles have been countered somewhat by their solidity at the back. A record of nine goals conceded means they have the fourth-best defence in the Scottish Premiership. Irish centre-back Sean McLoughlin, on loan from Hull City, has played every minute of their league campaign this season.

jim-goodwin Jim Goodwin on Ireland U21 duty against Scotland in 2003. Source: INPHO

“I believe anything is possible and I do believe when you go to places like Parkhead you do rely on them having an off-night and us having a really good night to take anything from the game,” Jim Goodwin added. “But I do believe we’re capable of causing an upset.

“As a player I always loved going to Parkhead or Ibrox because you know you’re getting the big crowd and the adrenaline gets you through the game. It’s really important that the players turn up and believe that they can do something.”

Goodwin made nearly 200 appearances for St Mirren as a player. Shortly after leaving the club in 2016, he began his managerial career at Alloa Athletic, who he guided to promotion to the Scottish Championship. He then kept the club in the second tier last season, in spite of their status as the division’s only part-time outfit.

A former Ireland U21 skipper, Goodwin was also a member of Brian Kerr’s U16 squad that won the European Championship in 1998. The former central defender was capped at senior level in a friendly against Finland in 2002.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie