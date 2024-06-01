Jim McGuinness: 'You don’t deserve to win a game when you concede three goals'

AFTER FOUR CLEAN sheets in championship 2024, it was easy for Jim McGuinness to identify the root cause of the first loss they suffered today.

Cork cut the Donegal rearguard open for three goals, including a crucial quickfire brace after half-time, and the proved the downfall of the Ulster champions in Páirc Uí Rinn.

“It was difficult for us. Conceding three goals just can’t happen at this level.

“Cork are a very strong running team and they asked a lot of questions on the transition, and that was something we knew pretty clearly coming into the game, and they were very good on their own kick-outs.

“Most of their kick-outs go long and they are prepared to go 50-50 and they are very well coached in that regard and they can find a way to come up with a lot of those breaking balls.

“And when they do, they go direct again in the transitional moments so they asked a lot of questions of us.

“In fairness to the boys they found a lot of the answers in the second half and got the game level coming down the home stretch was big for us an important.

Advertisement

“In injury-time, we were looking to find that point that would get it level for us but we weren’t able to do that.

“It’s the first setback for us really. The first major setback and we have to go away now and have a good look at it and try and understand where we were positive and look at areas we need to work on.”

Cork's Mark Cronin and Donegal's Aaron Doherty. Nick Elliott / INPHO Nick Elliott / INPHO / INPHO

McGuinness insisted they were conscious of the goal threat Cork carried.

“We played Cork earlier in the year and Cork scored two goals from transitional moments.

“Matty Taylor coming from the half-back line – he’s probably one of the best half-backs in the country at doing that.

“We were very well tuned to what they were going to bring to the table but being tuned to it and dealing with it are two different things.

“They are very strong and very powerful and very direct and they made those transitional moments count.

“Cork are a good, strong, well-conditioned running team and they asked a lot of questions.

“We would normally have the answers to those moments but we didn’t have them today.

“And (conceding) three goals, you’re not going to win a game, you don’t deserve to win a game when you concede three goals in championship football.”

After a year filled with progress in clinching league promotion and claiming Ulster honours, Donegal will now have to respond the setback of a defeat as Clare await in a fortnight.

“We won’t go too hard on them. It’s the first defeat of the year. They’ve done brilliantly – promotion, Ulster championship and not a lot has changed. We have to wait and see what happens in the Cork against Tyrone game to see what we will need.

“I hope [they learn from it]. We spoke a lot during the winter months. You’re bringing a group together and you’re trying to mould things. It’s days like today that you’re tested. I hope we will be better for it and stronger for it later on in the championship.

“We were a bit too impatient and when we got close to goal, we had players in a position where they could affect the game. We did ask questions of Cork. It’s a learning from us. It’s not the same felling you’d be getting if you were coming out of an Ulster championship defeat, because you’re still in the fight. We’ll take the learnings and take it from there.

“Cork are a really good strong, and conditioned team. It was a long way down and it’s not easy travelling down here and playing Cork – I’ve had that experience as a player as well. But that’s not an excuse. Cork were very good today.”