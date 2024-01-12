McGuinness escapes eight-week suspension

DONEGAL MANAGER JIM McGuinness will not now miss a good chunk of the Allianz Leagues, after his hearing with the Ulster Council overturned the eight-week proposed sentence for playing an underage player.

McGuinness handed his Naomh Conaill clubmate, Finbarr Roarty, a senior intercounty debut when he played against Armagh in the Dr McKenna Cup.

On the night, Roarty was 17, turning 18 the following day. But because he had not turned 18 the year prior, was deemed to be underage.

However, the hearing overturned the penalty. A Donegal GAA press statement read; ‘Following a request by Jim McGuinness to the Ulster Hearings committee, the County secretary has been informed that the alleged infraction was not proven, and that no further disciplinary Action is to be Taken.’

The reason given – centres on the logic around who was responsible for Roarty playing.

Sufficient doubt was thrown over the burden of responsibility belonging to McGuinness, who is the manager and takes the training sessions, or Declan Martin, who is the Donegal secretary, over who picked the team.

After the game against Armagh, McGuinness told reporters; “I thought the young lads all did very well, Finbarr in particular.

“For 17, it’s hard to believe. He hasn’t even trained with his club at senior level yet he’s pulling on the jersey to make his debut at county level.”

