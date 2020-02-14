Former Ireland international Jimmy Conway dies aged 73

FORMER IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Jimmy Conway has passed away at the age of 73.

The Dublin native played for Bohemians during the 60s before moving to Fulham in 1966 where he enjoyed a 10-year career.

He made over 300 league appearances during his time at Craven Cottage, while also lining out in the 1975 FA Cup final where Fulham lost out to West Ham.

Jimmy was one of five brothers who played for Bohemians, and was joined by his sibling John at Fulham in 1971.

The midfielder linked up with Manchester City in 1976 before going on to the Portland Timers where he stayed for three seasons. He was also a player-coach for the North American Soccer League side in 1980 while also going on loan to Athlone Town during his career.

Jimmy, who earned 20 caps for Ireland under Mick Meagan, Liam Tuohy and John Giles, had been suffering from dementia for over a decade.

Everyone at Manchester City would like to send their condolences to the friends and family of Jimmy Conway who has sadly passed away aged 73.



Jimmy played for the Club during the 1976/77 season.



🔵 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/JsdKx7X127 — Manchester City (@ManCity) February 14, 2020

