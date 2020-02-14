This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Former Ireland international Jimmy Conway dies aged 73

The Dubliner earned 20 international caps during his career.

By Sinead Farrell Friday 14 Feb 2020, 3:39 PM
1 hour ago 1,464 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5007731
Jimmy Conway [file pic].
Image: S&G and Barratts/EMPICS Sport
Jimmy Conway [file pic].
Jimmy Conway [file pic].
Image: S&G and Barratts/EMPICS Sport

FORMER IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Jimmy Conway has passed away at the age of 73. 

The Dublin native played for Bohemians during the 60s before moving to Fulham in 1966 where he enjoyed a 10-year career.

He made over 300 league appearances during his time at Craven Cottage, while also lining out in the 1975 FA Cup final where Fulham lost out to West Ham.

Jimmy was one of five brothers who played for Bohemians, and was joined by his sibling John at Fulham in 1971.

The midfielder linked up with Manchester City in 1976 before going on to the Portland Timers where he stayed for three seasons. He was also a player-coach for the North American Soccer League side in 1980 while also going on loan to Athlone Town during his career.

Jimmy, who earned 20 caps for Ireland under Mick Meagan, Liam Tuohy and John Giles, had been suffering from dementia for over a decade. 

