Jimmy Dunne in action for Ireland during their Nations League Play-Off against Bulgaria. Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Ireland add QPR's Jimmy Dunne to squad ahead of Portugal clash

Defender Liam Scales is unavailable to travel to Lisbon due to a family bereavement.
3.58pm, 9 Oct 2025

JIMMY DUNNE HAS been added to the Republic of Ireland squad ahead of their World Cup qualifier against Portugal in Lisbon this Saturday.

The QPR defender replaces Celtic’s Liam Scales, who is unavailable to travel due to a family bereavement. He will return to the squad for Ireland’s qualifier against Armenia on Tuesday.

Dunne signed a new contract with QPR in June and has been with the club for the last four years since joining from Burnley.

He earned his first cap for Ireland in March, coming off the bench against Bulgaria at home in their Nations League B play-off, which ended in a 4-2 aggregate victory.

