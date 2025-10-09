Ireland add QPR's Jimmy Dunne to squad ahead of Portugal clash

JIMMY DUNNE HAS been added to the Republic of Ireland squad ahead of their World Cup qualifier against Portugal in Lisbon this Saturday.

The QPR defender replaces Celtic’s Liam Scales, who is unavailable to travel due to a family bereavement. He will return to the squad for Ireland’s qualifier against Armenia on Tuesday.

Jimmy Dunne called into the squad for the Portugal and Armenia matches 🇮🇪



Defender Liam Scales will not travel to Lisbon due to a family bereavement but will come back into the squad for the Armenia match. Our thoughts are with him and his family at this time. pic.twitter.com/fN4diFjBE8 — Ireland Football ⚽️🇮🇪 (@IrelandFootball) October 9, 2025

Dunne signed a new contract with QPR in June and has been with the club for the last four years since joining from Burnley.

He earned his first cap for Ireland in March, coming off the bench against Bulgaria at home in their Nations League B play-off, which ended in a 4-2 aggregate victory.