Championship move for Dunne as Irish defender ends five-year Burnley spell

QUEENS PARK RANGERS have signed Dundalk native Jimmy Dunne from Burnley.

He makes the move as a free agent, although an undisclosed fee has been exchanged as compensation is required for players aged 23 or under.

Dunne, who was offered a new deal by Burnley, has signed a three-year contract at QPR, with the club holding the option of an additional year.

“I am really excited,” the 23-year-old centre-back said of his transfer to a club that finished in ninth place in the Championship last season.

“It’s a massive step for me. With the push that the lads had during the second half of last season it would be nice to be part of something like that this season.”

Having been in the academy at Manchester United, Dunne joined Burnley in 2016 and went on to gain senior experience during loan spells at Barrow, Accrington Stanley, Hearts, Sunderland and Fleetwood Town.

He made seven first-team appearances for the Clarets last season, marking his Premier League debut with a goal in a 4-2 defeat at Leicester City.

“The loan spells were really good for me but where I am at now I believe it is important to go on a journey with someone,” said Dunne.

“I really want to come here and be part of the club. From the outside looking in, this looks like a really good environment to be part of.”

A former Republic of Ireland U21 international, Dunne remains uncapped at senior level despite featuring in squads under both Martin O’Neill and Mick McCarthy.

Among the players he’ll be competing with for a place in QPR’s defence is compatriot Conor Masterson, who’s preparing for his third season on the books of the London club.

“Jimmy is a very talented player,” manager Mark Warburton said of his newest recruit. “He can play anywhere across the back three – left, right or centre – and that gives us great flexibility.

“Once again, he has great physicality, he looks after the ball well and plays with a real passion and energy. If he trains well he will get his chance in the side and that is what he is here to do.”