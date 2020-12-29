BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 5°C Tuesday 29 December 2020
Advertisement

Jimmy O'Brien back for Leinster's clash with Connacht but Harry Byrne ruled out

There’s also uncertainty over the availability of Rhys Ruddock, whose rib injury requires further assessment.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 29 Dec 2020, 1:34 PM
1 hour ago 1,929 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5312347
Jimmy O'Brien pictured during Leinster's recent Heineken Champions Cup victory against Montpellier.
Image: Dave Winter/INPHO
Jimmy O'Brien pictured during Leinster's recent Heineken Champions Cup victory against Montpellier.
Jimmy O'Brien pictured during Leinster's recent Heineken Champions Cup victory against Montpellier.
Image: Dave Winter/INPHO

LEINSTER WILL HAVE full-back Jimmy O’Brien available for their Guinness Pro14 clash with Connacht this weekend.

An update issued by the province this afternoon confirmed that the 24-year-old is in contention to play on Saturday at the RDS [KO 7.35pm].

O’Brien has completed the graduated return-to-play protocols, having sustained a knock during the Heineken Champions Cup win against Northampton Saints.

Harry Byrne won’t feature in the inter-provincial fixture due to the back issue that arose for the 21-year–old out-half during the warm-up ahead of the Northampton game.

Rhys Ruddock may also miss out as the rib injury picked up by the 30-year-old back-row forward during the same game requires further assessment.

Garry Ringrose, who suffered another jaw injury, remains sidelined, as do Conor O’Brien (knee), Tommy O’Brien (ankle), James Lowe (groin), Tadhg Furlong (calf), Max Deegan (knee), Jordan Larmour (shoulder), Vakh Abdaladze (back) and Adam Byrne (hamstring).

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

This morning, Leinster revealed that several unnamed players are self-isolating after two senior members of the squad tested positive for Covid-19.

Today’s injury bulletin contained no further updates. 

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie