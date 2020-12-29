Jimmy O'Brien back for Leinster's clash with Connacht but Harry Byrne ruled out

LEINSTER WILL HAVE full-back Jimmy O’Brien available for their Guinness Pro14 clash with Connacht this weekend.

An update issued by the province this afternoon confirmed that the 24-year-old is in contention to play on Saturday at the RDS [KO 7.35pm].

O’Brien has completed the graduated return-to-play protocols, having sustained a knock during the Heineken Champions Cup win against Northampton Saints.

Harry Byrne won’t feature in the inter-provincial fixture due to the back issue that arose for the 21-year–old out-half during the warm-up ahead of the Northampton game.

Rhys Ruddock may also miss out as the rib injury picked up by the 30-year-old back-row forward during the same game requires further assessment.

Garry Ringrose, who suffered another jaw injury, remains sidelined, as do Conor O’Brien (knee), Tommy O’Brien (ankle), James Lowe (groin), Tadhg Furlong (calf), Max Deegan (knee), Jordan Larmour (shoulder), Vakh Abdaladze (back) and Adam Byrne (hamstring).

This morning, Leinster revealed that several unnamed players are self-isolating after two senior members of the squad tested positive for Covid-19.

Today’s injury bulletin contained no further updates.