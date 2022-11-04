Delaney joins Kilkenny U20 management, Roscommon lose key midfielder for 2023

JJ DELANEY HAS joined the Kilkenny U20 hurling management team for the 2023 season.

JJ Delaney celebrating Kilkenny's All-Ireland final win in 2014.

The Fenians club man was announced this evening as part of the management team that new boss Mark Dowling has assembled. He is joined by Liam Egan (John Lockes) and Robert Shortall (Clara), while Tom Aylward (Mullinavat) will lead the S&C team. The appointments were ratified at the November meeting of the Kilkenny county board.

Delaney enjoyed a celebrated career in Kilkenny colours, winning nine All-Ireland senior hurling medals and seven All-Star awards before he retired from the inter-county game in 2014.

Kilkenny GAA is delighted to announce Manager Mark Dowling’s U-20 Mgt Team for 2023 which will be ratified at the Nov CB Meeting: Liam Egan (John Lockes), Robert Shortall (Clara) and JJ Delaney (Fenians), Tom Aylward (Mullinavat) will lead the S & C team. — Kilkenny GAA (@KilkennyCLG) November 4, 2022

Elsewhere key Roscommon midfielder Ultan Harney will not be available for the county setup for the 2023 campaign.

Ultan Harney in action in last year's Connacht senior football final. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Harney confirmed to The Roscommon Herald today that he has decided to go travelling and will be unavailable next season.

His departure is a setback for new boss Davy Burke as the Clann na nGael man has emerged as a key figure for the Roscommon side.

Harney helped Roscommon win league promotion this year from Division 2 and impressed in the championship, notably in their Connacht final loss to Galway.