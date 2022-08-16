Joachim Andersen bombarded with online abuse including death threats after Liverpool clash

Joachim Andersen (right) in action last night.

Joachim Andersen (right) in action last night.

JOACHIM ANDERSEN HAS been bombarded by death threats and a torrent of abuse online following Crystal Palace’s 1-1 draw at Liverpool.

The Eagles defender was headbutted by Darwin Nunez, who was red-carded by referee Paul Tierney and now faces a three-match ban for violent conduct.

Andersen was booked in the same incident, but took to Instagram to share what he said was a sample of hundreds of abusive messages he has received since the encounter.

Advertisement

“Got maybe 300-400 of these messages last night,” the Dane posted to his Instagram story.

“I understand you support a team but have some respect and stop act [sic] tough online.

“Hope @instagram and the @premierleague do something about this.”

Andersen lies on the ground after the altercation with Darwin Nunez. Source: PA

A Premier League spokesman confirmed the governing body had been in touch with Palace this morning to offer help. Instagram have been contacted by the PA news agency for comment.

See Sport

Differently Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership Become a Member

Some of the screenshots called for the Palace player’s death, while others – many ridden with expletives – contained other vile attacks.

Many threatened not just Andersen, but his family.

“F*** you. I will kill you and your family. F*** you tomorrow. See you