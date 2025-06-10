Borussia Dortmund complete signing of Jobe Bellingham from Sunderland

JOBE BELLINGHAM HAS completed his big-money move to Borussia Dortmund from Sunderland in time to feature at the Club World Cup.

The Bundesliga club have confirmed the 19-year-old midfielder has signed a five-year deal after they agreed a deal with the Black Cats which it is understood could eventually amount to almost £32 million (€37.8m).

A post on the club’s X account read: “Welcome to Dortmund, Jobe! The 19-year-old England U21 international joins on a five-year deal and will wear number 77 at the FIFA Club World Cup.”

Bellingham, who joined the Black Cats from Birmingham for £1.5m during the summer of 2023, is following in the footsteps of older brother and England international Jude, who spent three seasons with Dortmund before moving to Real Madrid.

He told the club’s official website: “I’m very happy to be a Borussia Dortmund player now and to fight for titles together with this great club.

“I want to play my part in celebrating success with these great fans here and will work on myself and with the team every day.

“And I’m very happy that I’ll be wearing the black and yellow jersey at the FIFA Club World Cup.