Massive blow for Wales as Joe Allen is ruled out of Euros

Stylish playmaker ruptured his Achilles today and won’t play in this summer’s finals.

By Press Association Saturday 7 Mar 2020, 8:01 PM
Joe Allen won't feature in this year's Euros.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

WALES INTERNATIONAL JOE Allen looks set to miss Euro 2020 after rupturing his Achilles today.

The midfielder, who was named in the team of the tournament as Wales reached the semi-finals in France four years ago, sustained the injury in Stoke’s 5-1 Sky Bet Championship victory over Hull on Saturday.

Allen – winner of 56 international caps – was forced off at half-time after tripping over Hull substitute Dan Batty.

And Potters boss Michael O’Neill confirmed later that the 29-year-old would be sidelined for the rest of the campaign in a huge blow to Wales manager Ryan Giggs’ preparations.

“He’s ruptured his Achilles, he had to be helped off at half-time,” O’Neill told BBC Radio Stoke.

“You fear the worst, you hope for the player it is not the case, but the news is not what we hoped for and he will need surgery this week. The club will do everything they can to look after him and make sure he’s back as soon as possible.

“It’s a huge loss, he’s a terrific player and a terrific lad. I am gutted for him, he had so much to look forward to with Euro 2020 as well.

“Our thoughts go with him, but obviously the club will do everything they can to look after him and make sure he’s back as soon as possible.”

