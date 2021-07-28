Membership : Access or Sign Up
Wednesday 28 July 2021
Galway great Joe Canning retires from inter-county hurling

It’s the end of an era.

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 28 Jul 2021, 12:55 PM
14 minutes ago 8,249 Views 21 Comments
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

GALWAY TALISMAN Joe Canning has retired from inter-county hurling.

Speaking at the Bord Gáis Energy 2021 #HurlingToTheCore Media Day, 32-year-old Canning told the media: “I’m finished with Galway, that’s the end of it.”

2017 All-Ireland champion Canning became the top scorer in championship history in their defeat to Waterford in the All-Ireland qualifiers last weekend.

The Portumna man, who has struggled with injury of late, says he told team-mates of his decision after the loss.

Having told Newstalk’s Off The Ball this morning, ‘People want to retire me, I’ll leave it for another day,’ Canning later explained:

“I was humming and hawing about publicly saying it and then when I got off the Off The Ball call, I went, ‘I should have told them.’ I’m finished with Galway. I told the boys after the match on Saturday.

“I got off Off The Ball, I was going, ‘Is this going to keep continuing now?’ I’m sorry to the Off The Ball guys, I should have told them for sure that I was finished. I rang the brother after and I was just like, ‘People are going to continue wondering am I staying on or not. I didn’t want to make any statements or anything like that.’ And he just said, ‘Listen, if you don’t want people talking about retiring or not retiring, and going back in the next few months, just say it.’

“So yeah, I’m finished with Galway, that’s the end of it. I should have said it earlier on, but I’ve said it now anyway. That’s it.

More to follow…

Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

